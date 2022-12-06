This article is an opinion.
Santa Claus might be in trouble this year.
If he’s still working on my kids’ Christmas wish list, he might be giving up soon. In fact, after this year, he could call it quits, opt for retirement and trade in his toy sack for a bag of golf clubs.
He’d probably be better off, financially.
Recently, my 3-year-old son Eli has taken a liking to “reading” an Amazon gift booklet, which features hundreds of different toys that can be purchased — or shown to Santa for future reference.
This has become one of his favorite things to do whenever he isn’t engrossed in one of his preferred TV shows, or ripping and romping throughout the house playing with the toys he already has.
“Daddy! Daddy! I want that!” he’ll say, pointing to a page full of monster trucks.
“Well, if you’re really good, Santa Claus might get that for —”
“Oh, Daddy! I want that one! I love that!” Eli screams, pointing to the next page full of PAW Patrol toys. “Whoa.”
And the cycle goes on and on, page after page. And while Santa’s pocketbook shrinks, I can’t help but smile.
Seeing his excitement for Santa Claus and Christmas reminds me of when I was a child not so long ago, when times were different and — seemingly — oh, so simple.
It reminds me of the Christmas mornings when me and my brothers would wake up early, usually before the sun. We’d rush to see if Santa had brought us anything to open, and then, as the youngest child, I would be sacrificed to go wake up our parents.
“You go,” they’d jab. “You’re the baby … You’re the favorite.”
As we opened presents, my mom would usually put on coffee and either a pan of sausage balls, orange rolls or cinnamon rolls — something of the like. Then she’d do her best to take photos. We were always so photogenic with our wild bed hair, snotty noses and disdain for cameras. I’ve always wondered why I’ve never seen many of those pictures.
It wasn’t much, but it was our little tradition.
The last few years, my family of four has tried to establish a few of our own traditions. But living out of state for a while and now shuffling back into Alabama this year, I’m not so sure how many of those traditions we will be able to stick to.
But traditions aside, what matters most is that we are able to spend the holidays with our family — that’s a gift money can’t buy, and Santa can’t bring down the chimney.
As we are now full swing into the holiday season, may we never forget, or take for granted, what this season is all about: 1) above all, recognizing and praising God for the gift of His Son, Jesus Christ, who died for our sins, and also 2) spending time with family and loved ones.
Marshall County native Taylor D. Beck is editor of The Reporter. A graduate of the University of Alabama, Beck is former editor and publisher of The Covington News in Covington, Georgia. He may be reached at taylor.beck@sandmountainreporter.com.
