A two-vehicle wreck Tuesday evening sent five patients to the hospital.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said officers responded to the intersection of Turnpike Road and Section Line Road at about 6:18 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a 2010 Chevrolet Impala, driven by August Makayla Brown, 17, of Altoona, had collided with a 2005 Infinity FX driven by Karla Hernandez, 25, of Mathis Mill Road, Albertville.
Officers say Brown ran a stop sign on Turnpike Road while southbound, colliding with Hernandez’s vehicle. The cars initially struck on the front corners and subsequently collided a second time, causing one vehicle to slide over a fire hydrant before finally coming to rest against the guy wire of a utility pole.
Neighboring residents reported being without water as a result of the accident.
Injured was Brynlee Cowan, 17, of Altoona, a passenger in Brown’s vehicle. Brown was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital after being extricated from her vehicle by Albertville Fire crews. Cowan was airlifted to UAB. Both women were listed in stable condition Tuesday night although Brown was a patient in the ICU.
A 9-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy were both taken to Huntsville Hospital by ambulance. A 6-year-old girl was taken to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham by medical helicopter. All three children were back seat passengers in Hernandez’s car.
Hernandez declined treatment at the scene, Smith said.
No one was ejected in the accident. Smith said all occupants were wearing seat belts or were in age-appropriate child safety seats.
“We had ambulances from all over responding out there,” Smith said. “We had helicopters from Lifesaver, Air Evac and Erlanger come to transport patients.”
Smith said no citations were issued and the accident remains under investigation.
