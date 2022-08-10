Tommy Blakely, of Grassy, has been gardening a long time and he's never seen anything like it.
He has multiple jalapeño pepper plants in his garden that are nearly 5 feet tall each.
Usually pepper plants get a couple feet tall and that's about it.
"I don't know what's going on with these," Tommy said. "It's crazy."
It has not been the best year for gardens. There have been weeks-on-end dry spells that have left gardens thirsting for water.
Tommy said he has been keeping his garden watered and he has been putting the Miracle-Gro to it. Obviously, these peppers liked it.
"I don't have much garden," he said. "I've got 10 or 12 maters, 12 or 13 peppers, some squash and some okra."
The squash are about to play out. He's still getting okra.
But even though it hasn't really been a gardening year to remember, Tommy will never forget these giant pepper plants and how tall they've gotten.
