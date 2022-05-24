MONTGOMERY – The campaign to reelect Governor Kay Ivey announced late Tuesday night that Kay Ivey won the Gubernatorial Republican Primary election outright, avoiding a runoff with any of her eight opponents.
Ivey, speaking to supporters at her election night watch party in Montgomery, said:
“I can’t tell you how proud I am to be here with you all tonight as we celebrate this hard-fought victory. Let me tell you this – this could not have happened without each and every single one of you here tonight and watching at home,” Ivey said. “Your thoughts, your prayers, your support – and your votes – have allowed us to win the Republican Primary tonight outright. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”
Ivey acknowledged her opponents’ hard-fought campaigns and commended them for their efforts: “This has been a hard-fought campaign. I appreciate my opponents who wanted to step forward and serve Alabama. I look forward to working with them to continue moving Alabama forward.”
Ivey continued, “Tonight, the people of Alabama spoke loud and clear in support of our conservative record of results. It’s a record I’m sure proud of. But y’all, there’s still more work to do. We’re going to continue growing jobs – we’ve created over 65,000 and counting. We’re going to continue recruiting good businesses to our state – we’ve seen over $32 billion, that’s billion with a ‘B,’ in new business investment.
“We have the lowest unemployment rate in the history of our state – and for the past 18 consecutive months – we have had the lowest unemployment rate in the entire Southeast. I’m going to fight every day to continue making Alabama the best state in America to live, work, raise a family, and yes, play football,” Ivey said. “We know how it’s done here in Sweet Home Alabama, and we’re going to keep at it.”
Ivey told supporters that despite the night’s "overwhelming" victory, the most important election still lies ahead.
"Tonight, we celebrate, but tomorrow, it’s back to work. Tonight marks the end of one campaign and the beginning of another. And y’all, this is the most important one yet. The Democrats are going to do everything they can try to take back power in this state and we cannot let them reverse the progress we’ve made in Alabama,” said Ivey. “I’m going to fight every single day to make sure the disaster we see playing out in Washington under Joe Biden never takes root here in Alabama. I’m going to continue being President Biden's biggest roadblock. As I’ve said, ‘Poor Joe, Bless his heart.’”
Ivey concluded, “With your help, we’re going to have an even bigger victory in November and keep Alabama working for four more years. Folks, there is no doubt that the best is yet to come here in Alabama, because as we all know, there’s no step too high for a high stepper.”
