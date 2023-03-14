The Boaz City Council held a public hearing Monday night during its regular council meeting and authorized the possibility of going to the bond market for money to fund city improvements.
No one spoke against or in favor of the measure, which would authorize the city to take continuing steps toward financing improvements aimed at making better use of the property that used to be the Boaz Outlet Center.
Parking lot and building improvements are a part of the project – which is still in development.
The ordinances passed Monday, for two separate financial moves, sets a maximum of $11.5 million for one series, and $1.5 million for the other.
Mayor David Dyar said those are high-end numbers so when plans proceed, if the city decides to go to the bond market, they could avoid coming back and changing numbers if the costs change.
He said these are preliminary steps to prepare for the improvement project.
Library Director Lynn Burgess gave a shout-out to the city’s street department. She said reflectors placed on Martin Road have been a great help for safe driving on the dark street.
The mayor and council chimed in, saying the some-two mile long road is a better place to drive now.
Superintendent of Streets Kenny Smith explained its difficult to get the road striped for safety, so the street department is placing reflectors on recently paved areas until striping can be done.
The reflectors are placed 80 feet apart, he said, but most who had driven the road said they seemed far closer.
Smith said he hopes the lay out work the city is doing in placing the reflectors will help make it easier to get striping done later.
