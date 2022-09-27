BOAZ, Ala. — A group of eight Boaz High School alumni recently joined elite company.
Former Pirates Zadie Amberson, Josh Hayes, A.J. Milwee, Renae Mosley, Joan Noel, Jamie Smith, Steve Taylor and Andy Turner were inducted into the Boaz High School Wall of Fame on Friday.
This year’s group of inductees, which spanned more than six decades, marked the eighth Wall of Fame class since its inception in 2014. Amberson graduated from Boaz High School in 1943. Milwee graduated from Boaz in 2004.
Zadie Nell Wells Amberson
Class of 1943
Zadie Nell Wells Amberson was born in Boaz on October 25, 1925, to James Zachariah (Jimro) and Zadie Florence Ray Wells. Zadie Nell was the youngest of nine children. The Wells family lived on a dairy farm located on McVille Road in Boaz and were faithful members of Beulah Baptist Church. Every Sunday they loaded all nine children in the family wagon to attend services.
Zadie attended Boaz schools. While at B.H.S., she was on the library staff along with 2017 B.H.S. Wall of Fame inductee Paul Mozley. Zadie graduated from Boaz High in 1943. Just after graduating from B.H.S., Zadie felt compelled to contribute to the United States’ World War II effort. She traveled by train to Southern California, where she lived for six months while working in the office of the Air Depot. After returning to Boaz, Zadie attended Snead Seminary, now Snead State Community College.
Zadie worked as a teller at the Sand Mountain Bank in downtown Boaz. While working there, she left her initials, along with Bill Amberson’s in a heart drawn on the wall of the bank’s vault. That heart is still there today. She went on to marry Bill, a 2017 Boaz High School Wall of Fame inductee, in her parents’ home on October 25, 1950. They made their home and raised their family in Boaz.
Zadie and Bill had three sons: Phillip, born in 1952; Dana, born in 1956; and Ray, born in 1960. They have five grandchildren: Avril, Jill, Hughes, Ashley, and Will. Zadie has six great-grandchildren: Zadie Ann, Zoie, Sylvie Rae, Catherine, Rhett, and Eli.
The Amberson family became active members of First Baptist Church of Boaz. Zadie served in numerous positions at F.B.C., including working in Vacation Bible School, teaching adult women’s Sunday School, singing in the Singing Saints choir, ministering to shut-ins, and participating in various outreach ministries. Additionally, Zadie and Bill traveled to Montana on several church-sponsored mission trips, working diligently to help spread the gospel of Jesus Christ.
While Bill worked in the family business of Amberson’s Clothing and Shoe Store, Zadie raised their sons. The couple made sure their sons were active in Boy Scouts. While the whole family was active in church, Zadie spent much of her time helping with her boys’ church programs. She also spent years at the local baseball fields in Boaz working the concession stand and watching her three sons play countless games.
Zadie and Bill are arguably the longest running Boaz Pirate fans in school history. They attended football games played on the Snead Seminary campus before the Boaz High School field was built. They were season ticket holders long before and decades after their sons attended B.H.S.
Zachariah G. and Ellen Brown Wells, Zadie’s great-grandparents, homesteaded the Boaz area in 1877, before the wagon train arrived to settle the town. Because Boaz has truly been Zadie’s lifelong hometown, she has focused her adult life promoting, supporting, and enhancing Boaz. She has been an active member for decades of many civic programs, clubs, and activities in Boaz and Marshall County. She has been a member of the Boaz Historical Society, helped establish the Boaz Beautification Board, served as a part-time volunteer secretary at the Boaz Chamber of Commerce when there was no money for a staff, and served as an Auxiliary volunteer at the Boaz-Albertville Hospital, now Marshall Medical Center South. Zadie served on the board of Marshall County PALS (People Against a Littered State), served on the board of the Marshall County Retired Senior Volunteer Program, and was a reading buddy at Boaz Elementary School.
After Bill’s retirement, the Ambersons traveled extensively, especially as active members of the Boaz Civitans. They traveled around the United States and to Mexico and Canada to attend these events. They took two trips to Israel and made a poignant return trip to Germany and Belgium where Bill was injured in World War II.
Zadie has received many accolades for her civic and humanitarian work over the years. Zadie and Bill were awarded Snead State Alumni of the Year in 2004, and in 2014, Zadie received an honorary degree from the college. She was named the Boaz Chamber of Commerce’s Woman of the Year in 1989. Because of their continued service to our community, Zadie and Bill were both recognized as the 2011-12 Boaz Citizens of the Year. Zadie received national recognition for her work on the Boaz Beautification Board and received the Marshall County PALS Adopt-a-Mile Award in 2001. In 2018 Zadie was instrumental in having her great-grandfather’s hand-dug well uncovered and preserved as a historical site on the property of Marshal Medical Center South, near Therapy Plus.
Zadie is perhaps best known as being the “Bread Lady of Boaz.” She has given away over 25,000 loaves of homemade sourdough bread beginning in 1983. The Winter 2015 issue of Good Life Magazine – Marshall County featured Zadie’s bread ministry along with her remembrances of Boaz’s past. She was also known for their lovely home and yard, which she diligently kept up until her early 90’s. The Ambersons’ home was selected as the Boaz “Yard of the Month” several times
Throughout her life, if there was a need in the community, Zadie could be counted on to either fill the need or organize others to accomplish the task. More than any other person, Zadie Nell Amberson can truly be called Boaz’s “native daughter.”
Josh Hayes
Class of 1994
Joshua Patrick Hayes was born on November 21, 1975, in Gadsden to Hoyle and Jan Hayes of Boaz. Josh has an older sister Tracy Penney, who is a retired educator, and an older brother John Hayes, who works for Koch Foods.
Josh entered Boaz High School in the fall of 1988 as a 7th grader. Boaz Junior High was connected to Boaz High School at that time. He was extremely involved in extracurricular activities while at B.H.S. Josh was president of F.C.A. and the Key Club. He was secretary of the Interact Club and was captain of both the scholars’ bowl and math teams. He was a member of the Science Club, Junior Civitans, and S.G.A. He was treasurer of the Spanish Club and was inducted into the National Honor Society. In his senior Who’s Who, Josh was selected Most Likely to Succeed.
Josh was also an integral part of the Boaz High athletic department. He was a six-year letterman in tennis, where he was named All-Marshall County, All-Area, and All-State. In 1993, Josh and his doubles partner Tim Orton won the A.H.S.A.A. State Doubles Championship at #1 doubles, the only time that has happened in the history of the school. He was also an All-Marshall County and All-Area member of the varsity basketball team that captured the Marshall County Championship in 1994, the first men’s basketball county title for Boaz since 1957. Josh was a regional winner of the Bryant-Jordan Scholar-Athlete Award. Josh graduated as the valedictorian of the Boaz High School Class of 1994.
After graduation, Josh became a student at the University of Alabama, where he graduated cum laude with an Honor’s Degree in Accounting and a minor in Computer-Based Honors and was named the University’s Outstanding Senior in 1998. Prior to pursuing a career in law, Josh held a position as senior aide and cabinet member to former Governor Don Seigelman and as Legislative Director to former Lieutenant Governor Lucy Baxley. He is one of the youngest people to ever serve in an Alabama Governor’s Cabinet and is a veteran of several political campaigns.
Josh is a 2003 graduate of the Thomas Goode Jones School of Law in Montgomery, where he served on the editorial board of the Jones Law Review. He was admitted to the Alabama State Bar in 2004. He is a past President of the Alabama Association for Justice where he continues to serve on the Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and Legislative Committee and is a past Chair of the Emerging Leaders Section. Josh currently serves as member of the Tuscaloosa Judicial Nominating Commission, a spot to which he was elected by his peers in the local Bar. He is a former member of the American Association for Justice’s Council of Presidents and continues to be an active A.A.J. member. He is a long-time former member of the Board of Directors of the Good Samaritan Clinic, a Tuscaloosa medical clinic treating disadvantaged citizens who are without health insurance. He is also a former member of The University’s Honors College Board of Visitors and the advisory board of The University of Alabama’s Blackburn Institute, a group whose purpose is to create a network of student leaders who strive to improve the quality of life for all of Alabama’s citizens.
Josh Hayes has practiced at Prince Glover Hayes in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, since May 2004 and became a partner in the firm in May 2010. The firm’s areas of practice include complex litigation, personal injury, wrongful death, business torts, product liability, insurance fraud, industrial injuries, and environmental cases. He has been designated as an “AV” preeminent lawyer with professional excellence by his peers in numerous Martindale-Hubble peer reviews. Since 2018, Josh has served as a Deputy Attorney General, serving as co-lead counsel in the State of Alabama’s opioid litigation.
Josh contributes to the community through pro bono work offered by the Alabama Bar Association’s Volunteer Lawyers Program. He is a member of Class 8 of the Alabama State Bar’s Leadership Forum. In 2014, Josh was appointed by the Supreme Court of Alabama to the Standing Committee on Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure, where he continues to serve today. He has served in appointed positions by Alabama State Bar President to the Alabama State Bar Annual Meeting Review Task Force, the 19th Amendment Centennial Celebration Task Force, the Leadership Forum Selection & Program Committee, and the Bench & Bar Relations Task Force, among others. Josh is also a Past-President of the Alabama Civil Justice Foundation. He is a member of the prestigious Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, a distinction shared by only 1,000 lawyers in the United States. He was the inaugural recipient of the Gregory S. Cusimano Award by the Alabama Association for Justice’s Emerging Leaders Caucus.
On December 27, 2015, Josh married the former Jennifer O’Steen of Tuscaloosa. They have two daughters, Stella Grace and Caroline. Josh’s greatest joy is spending time with his beautiful, loving, and kind family.
A.J. Milwee
Class of 2004
Alan Jacob Milwee, known as A.J., was born on January 19, 1986, in Gadsden to Jeff and Fran Milwee. Jeff is a retired educator and football coach, and Fran is a local attorney and a 2018 B.H.S. Wall of Fame inductee. A.J. has a sister, Anna, that works for the University of North Alabama Department of Athletics.
Jeff coached football at J.B. Pennington High School, so A.J. attended Blountsville Elementary through 4th grade. In 1996, Jeff was hired as the head football coach at Boaz. A.J. attended Boaz schools for 5th-8th grades. Jeff left Boaz after the 1999 season to become the head coach at Susan Moore, where the family stayed for A.J.’s freshman and sophomore years.
A.J. returned to Boaz High School for his junior and senior years and led B.H.S. to its most successful run in school history in football. Over his two years as quarterback, the Pirates went 21-5 and reached the quarterfinals of the A.H.S.A.A. state playoffs in both 2002 and 2003. A.J. still holds numerous football records at B.H.S. He was selected All-Marshall County, All-Region, and All-State. A.J. was also a member of the varsity basketball and golf teams. Both the basketball and golf teams played in the A.H.S.A.A. State Tournament during his two years on the teams. He was selected All-Marshall County and All-Area in basketball and All-Marshall County and All-State in golf.
As a student at B.H.S., A.J. was inducted into the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. He was a Wendy’s High School Heisman school winner, and a Bryant-Jordan Scholar Athlete regional selection. A.J. served as a Junior Marshall and was a member of Junior Civitans, the Interact Club, Youth for Christ, and F.C.A. He was voted Most Popular in his senior Who’s Who.
After graduating from Boaz High in the spring of 2004, A.J. transferred to the University of Alabama where he was a member of the Crimson Tide football team. After his freshman year, he transferred to the University of North Alabama and became the Lions’ starting quarterback as a sophomore. Having compiled a 33-5 mark as U.N.A’s quarterback during the 2006-08 seasons, A.J. set all-time school records for career passing yards (8,436), pass completions (677), passing attempts (1,030), touchdown passes (73) and total offense yards (9,401). He earned honorable mention All-America honors as a senior and is a member of the program’s all-decade team (1999-2008). At UNA, he was a two-time finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy, awarded annually to the nation’s top player at the N.C.A.A. Division II level. In 2008, A.J. was selected as the Alabama Sports Writers Association Small College Player of the Year in the state of Alabama.
A.J. spent the 2009 and 2010 seasons on Terry Bowden’s staff at U.N.A. as a graduate assistant. While on the Lions’ staff, the program went a combined 20-6, made back-to-back playoff appearances and were 2009 Gulf South Conference champions. He then left U.N.A. to become an assistant coach at East Mississippi Community College, where they won the 2011 N.J.C.A.A. National Championship.
When Coach Terry Bowden got the head coaching job at the University of Akron, he asked A.J. to come aboard as his quarterbacks coach. In 2013, he was promoted to the offensive coordinator position for the Zips and spent six seasons overseeing the offense. He became the second-youngest coordinator in F.B.S. at age 27.
During his tenure at Akron, the Zips won a division title and played in two bowl games. He mentored numerous All-Mid-American Conference players and Academic All-MAC selections. In 2016, A.J. was named to the inaugural American Football Coaches Association 30 Under 30 Coaches’ Leadership Institute. The prestigious program, sponsored by the American Football Coaches Foundation and N.C.A.A. Leadership Development, is aimed at training premier, future leaders in the football coaching profession.
In 2019, A.J. returned to the state of Alabama becoming a member of Coach Nick Saban’s University of Alabama staff. He was an offensive analyst for the Crimson Tide for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. The 2020 squad went 13-0 and captured the National Championship.
When Coach Steve Sarkisian was named head coach at the University of Texas, one of his first hires was A.J. Milwee as his quarterbacks coach. A.J. is a trusted part of Sarkisian’s staff both on the field and in recruiting. He is widely respected in the college football coaching community as a recruiter and player developer. He is in the midst of his third season with the Longhorns.
On June 27, 2015, A.J. married the former Ashley Elliott of Huntsville. Ashley is a mechanical engineer who has worked for General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, and currently works at Tesla. The couple have two sons. J.J. was born on June 7, 2016, and Jett was born on October 9, 2017.
As an up-and-comer in the college football coaching profession, A.J. Milwee’s journey is just beginning. One of Boaz High School’s all-time greats is making his mark on the college football world.
Renae Mosley
Class of 1975
Monica Renae Richardson Mosley was born on April 3, 1957, to Earl and Faynell Richardson at the Boaz-Albertville Hospital. Faynell was a registered nurse at the hospital and was the second nurse hired when the hospital opened. Earl was employed by Republic Steel in Gadsden. Renae had a brother Buddy, who was tragically killed in a car accident.
Renae attended Boaz schools from grades one through twelve. While a student at B.H.S., she was actively involved with the Boaz Marching Pirates and Concert Band under the direction of Mr. Jim Blair. Renae played flute, oboe, and bells. She was then chosen as a member of the rifle corps, where she served as captain. She was instrumental in forming the first indoor competition guard.
Renae was also involved in F.H.A., Science Club, Youth for Christ, Journalism, and she was inducted into the Beta Club. She wrote a weekly column of Boaz High School news in the Sand Mountain Reporter. Renae was the lead character in the Senior Play, Onions in the Stew, where she received the best actress award. She was voted Good Citizenship and was selected to Who’s Who Among American High School Students. In addition to her activities at B.H.S., Renae attended Snead State Junior College as an accelerated student. She also worked part-time at the Boaz-Albertville Hospital. She graduated from Boaz High in 1975.
Renae was awarded an academic and leadership scholarship to Jacksonville State University. While at J.S.U., she was involved with Baptist Student Ministry and was a charter member of Delta Zeta sorority. She decided to follow in her mother’s footsteps to pursue a degree in nursing. She enrolled in the J.S.U. Nursing School. While at J.S.U., Renae would go on campus field school visits with a good friend of hers in the J.S.U. education department. These visits and encouragement from her friend along with God’s leadership led her to contemplate changing her career choice.
During her second year of college, Renae met and married Steve Mosley. She then commuted back and forth to J.S.U. trying to finish her degree. At the beginning of her senior year, she received the news that she was expecting her first child. Due to some complications, she was advised to put school on hold until the baby arrived. Their first daughter Ashley was born on August 28, 1979, prematurely. Renae decided to wait to go back to college and enjoy motherhood. On October 26, 1981, their second child Anna was born.
During these years, Renae continued to contemplate her career. After returning to Jacksonville State to meet with her advisor and after much prayer, she enrolled in the College of Education. She received the Outstanding Senior Award in Early Childhood Education and graduated summa cum laude in August 1987. In 1995, Renae would obtain her Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Alabama.
Renae began her teaching career as a kindergarten teacher at Asbury Junior High School. She taught kindergarten and first grade there for six years and was named the 1991-92 Teacher of the Year. With her daughters being involved in school activities in Boaz, she then transferred to Boaz Elementary School. For the next 19 years she taught kindergarten at B.E.S. In 2001-02 she was named Teacher of the Year at Boaz Elementary, Marshall County School System Teacher of the Year, and was a finalist for the State of Alabama Teacher of the Year.
In 2005-06, Alabama began investing in programs for 4-year-old children, and Renae assisted with the inception of the Alabama First Class Pre-K at Boaz Elementary, where she taught until her retirement in 2020. She also served as a mentor teacher for many years.
In 1997, Renae was asked to direct the extended day program, and she continued in that role for 23 years along with her regular teaching assignment. In 2001, Renae saw the need for a summer enrichment program, so she approached the Marshall County School System with her idea. They agreed there was a need, and Camp Boaz was born. The program had just 26 children the first summer. When Boaz became a city school system, Renae helped with the 21st Century Community Education Grant through which Camp Boaz was funded. She remained the director for 20 years until her retirement in 2020. Camp Boaz now enrolls over 200 kids each year. In 2018, she was selected by Alabama Community Education for the Outstanding Benefactor Award for her exceptional dedication to children and families through years of selfless service to community education.
Renae also formed a Relay for Life team for Boaz City Schools. She partnered with the Boaz Senior Center to make “colors of cancer” bracelets and was recognized for raising over $10,000 for the American Cancer Society.
Although retired, Renae still works part-time as the Parent Engagement Coordinator for Boaz City Schools. She has served as an adjunct instructor at Gadsden State Community College, Snead State Community College, and Athens State University.
Renae is actively involved in numerous civic activities. She serves on the board for the Marshall County Christmas Coalition. She is a Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, a member of “Friends of the Library,” and the Civitans. She is an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church where she helped start the Circle of Friends program and sings in the Chancel Choir.
Steve and Renae divorced in 2009 but remain good friends. Their older daughter Ashley is the Director of Teaching and Learning for Boaz City Schools. She and her husband Bubba Walls have two daughters, Harper and Hadley. The Walls family owns Sand Mountain Cheer Gym in Boaz. Younger daughter Anna followed in her mother’s footsteps and currently teaches pre-K at Boaz Elementary. She and her husband Matthew Bone have three sons, Hudson, Heyden, and Hollis.
Renae Mosley has passionately created and implemented successful school programs in Boaz that connect school, families, and the community.
Joan Noel
Class of 1962
Joan Sanford Noel and her identical twin sister June Sanford Jenkins were born on April 11, 1944, in Boaz to B.B. and Lola B. Sanford. Joan and June have an older brother Bruce and four younger sisters: Gail Sparks, Connie Sanford, Pam Martin, and Jan Thompson. B.B. was a sergeant in the United States Army and an Army recruiter in Marshall County. He later purchased and published The Boaz News Leader and served as Mayor of Boaz from 1964-72.
Joan grew up in Boaz and attended Boaz schools except for two interim years in Birmingham. Joan was the valedictorian of her eighth grade Boaz Junior High School graduating class, and she was a very active student at Boaz High School. She was a class officer all four years. Her senior class was the first to occupy the current B.H.S. building, and Joan was elected the first Student Council President. She was a majorette in the marching band and played flute in the concert band. Joan was also the Beta Club treasurer and a member of numerous clubs. She was elected Senior Beauty, Senior Class Favorite, F.F.A. Sweetheart, and Band Sweetheart along with her twin sister June. She was named Most Talented in her Senior Who’s Who. Joan was also selected to serve as the Boaz High School delegate to the National Future Homemakers of America Convention in Washington, D.C.
Following graduation from B.H.S. in 1962, Joan attended Snead State Junior College and Saint Bernard College in Cullman, where she completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Education. She later received her Master of Arts degree in Education from the University of Alabama plus a certification in Educational Administration from the University of Alabama.
Joan began her teaching career at Boaz Elementary School in 1976 and served seventeen years as a third-grade classroom teacher. She then served as assistant principal at Douglas Elementary School and Corley Elementary School. From 1996-99, she was principal at Boaz Elementary School.
In 1998, Joan made history as the first woman ever elected Superintendent of the Marshall County School System. As superintendent, Joan was successful in leading the most comprehensive building program ever undertaken by the Marshall County School System, and during her term, every community received funding for new buildings. The building programs included Brindlee Mountain Middle School, Douglas Middle School Gymnasium, Douglas High School Band/Choral Department and classroom additions, Claysville Junior High School classroom addition, and Asbury Junior High School classroom addition.
When she discovered that Boaz High School did not have a complete collection of yearbooks, Joan started asking for donations of the missing annuals. Thanks to many community helpers, B.H.S. now has a complete collection of yearbooks in the Boaz High School office. In addition to her work as a teacher and school and system administrator, Joan also coached the Boaz High School Men’s Tennis Team from 1985-90. During her tenure, the team and numerous individuals won multiple Marshall County Championships.
Joan received many honors during her career in education. She was selected by her fellow teachers at Boaz and Corley Elementary Schools by receiving Teacher of the Year awards at each school. In 1992 she was selected as Marshall County Teacher of the Year and was nominated for Who’s Who Among American Teachers/Administrators in 1998 and again in 2002. In 2009, Joan was chosen as the Snead State Community College Alumna of the Year.
Joan was married to Richard Noel, a 1961 Boaz High School graduate, until his death in 2005. She has two sons, Stuart and Blake Noel, who are both educators in Atlanta, Georgia. Joan is a life-long member of First Baptist Church, Boaz. She remains an active member of the Boaz community, serving as a Cub Scout leader, being a participant in local tennis clubs, as well as playing bridge with other community members. She also serves on the Snead State Community College Advisory Board.
As an educator, administrator, civic leader, and devoted family member, Joan Sanford Noel continues to be a pillar of the Boaz schools and community.
Jamie Smith
Class of 1988
Jamie Scott Smith was born January 19, 1970, to Jim and Shirley Smith. He has one younger sister, Jennifer Smith Jones. He is married to the former Dawn Connally of Albertville, who works as the CFO of the Electric Board of Guntersville. Jamie and Dawn have a daughter, Kaitlyn, who is a critical care nurse at Gadsden Regional Hospital.
Jamie attended Boaz schools from the first grade through graduation. As a student at Boaz High, he participated in many extra-curricular activities. He was a member of Junior Civitans and the Journalism staff. Athletics was very important to Jamie as well. He was member of the football, baseball, and basketball teams. At the conclusion of football season his senior year, he was voted Most Valuable Linebacker and Defensive End. He was also selected as Honorable Mention All-Marshall County. Jamie and his friend Eddie Nabors also created Boaz Disco, which provided music for many dances and events at Boaz High School. Jamie graduated from B.H.S. in the spring of 1988.
After graduation, Jamie attended Snead State Junior College earning his Associate in Science Degree. Jamie then transferred to Jacksonville State University where he completed his Bachelor of Science Degree in Forensic Science graduating in December of 1992.
Jamie then went to work at the Albertville Police Department on February 15, 1993. He was hired at the time by Chief Randy Amos as one of the first full time jailers to work in the Albertville City Jail. Jamie worked in the jail for eleven months before being promoted to Patrol Officer in January 1994. He began his patrol work in the Field Training Program and attended the 100th Session of the Northeast Alabama Police Academy. After graduating from the police academy, Jamie returned to the department and began his patrol career on night shift patrolling the streets of Albertville. During this time, he developed into a well-rounded officer that enjoyed working with the public.
During his time as a patrol officer, Jamie was deemed a Field Training Officer that worked with newly hired officers by training and preparing them to attend the police academy. He was also tapped to attend Firearms Instructor School provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Upon completion of this training, Jamie was able to teach firearms-related classes and certify officers on firearms as mandated by the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission. He was also appointed to the Albertville Special Operation Team (SWAT) that served high risk search and arrest warrants. As a member of the team, Jamie served on the entry team and attended and graduated two police sniper schools sponsored by the United States Army and another sponsored by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
In 1998, Jamie was promoted to a Patrol Sergeant position where he was the first line supervisor on a patrol shift. His responsibility was to oversee the men assigned to the patrol shift. In 2000, Jamie was promoted to Patrol Captain. With this promotion included additional responsibilities of the men on his assigned patrol shift as well as the jail and communications personnel assigned to the respective shift. In 2006 Jamie was named as the Training Officer for the Albertville Police Department by Chief Benny Womack. During this time Jamie was responsible for the APOSTC mandated continuing education hours of the entire department to include firearms training and getting newly hired officers prepared for the police academy. Jamie was also given the additional duties of Public Information Officer for the police department. He handled all of the day-to-day media releases to both print and television media.
In 2006, Jamie was named as the Assistant Chief of Police by Chief Doug Pollard. During this time Jamie assisted with the operations of the entire department which included purchasing, maintaining the fleet of department vehicles, public relations as well as continuing to handle the public information duties.
In July of 2018, upon the retirement of Chief Pollard, Jamie was selected as the Police Chief for the Albertville Police Department by Mayor Tracy Honea. During his time as Police Chief, Jamie continually made improvements within the department and within the community. He placed emphasis on making the men and women under his command a priority, and with the help of the Mayor and Albertville City Council, a new pay scale for the entire city was implemented. Additionally, a lot of new equipment, including a revamp of almost the entire vehicle fleet was completed. He also played a part in the new countywide radio system purchase and implementation that was completed in early 2022. This purchase gives every law enforcement officer, fire department, and other emergency personnel the capability to have radio communications within the county as well as access to the statewide AIRS system in times of emergency. As the Police Chief, Jamie was also responsible for 48 sworn officers and 30 support personnel with a yearly budget of $4.5 million.
After serving in the role of Police Chief for four and half years and 29 years of service to the City of Albertville, Jamie decided it was time to retire from law enforcement. He began his retirement on January 1, 2022, and is working around the house and chasing largemouth bass. As an avid angler on the Alabama Bass Trail, he and his fishing partner Mike Rains have qualified for the Bassmaster Team Championship 3 times in the last 9 years.
Steve Taylor
Class of 1969
Steven R. Taylor was born on March 10, 1951, at the Baptist Hospital in Gadsden, to Harvey and Mary Taylor. Steve has three sisters, Beth Foshee of Douglas, Linda Johnston of Pell City, and Peggy Simmons of Clyde, North Carolina.
Steve and his family moved from Gadsden to Boaz in 1964 when his father became the pastor of Mount Vernon Baptist Church, located between Boaz and Albertville.
Steve attended Boaz schools from grades 7-12. As a student at Boaz High, he participated in numerous activities. He was captain of the football team and served on the Inter-club Council. He was president of the Beta Club, the “B” Club, Y.F.C., and F.C.A. He was voted by his classmates to be a senior class officer, a senior favorite, and was “Best All-Around” in his senior Who’s Who.
Early in his high school years, Steve began to sense a call from God to commit his life to full-time Christian ministry, and during that time, he was often the featured speaker at local youth revivals and young people’s Christian events. Many of his classmates and close friends became curious about it, and some even acknowledged and affirmed that call. In fact, in the spring of 1969, an article appeared in a high school publication, referring to the title of a then popular Neil Diamond song “Brother Love’s Travelling Salvation Show” as a description of Steve’s life. While the “show” part of the title never sat well with Steve, since he was naturally repulsed by “showy religion,” one word in the title describing a “traveling” ministry did ring true, striking a note of fascination for him. As it turned out, the title was both “spot on” accurate, and kind of predictive as a description of Steve’s ministry to follow. Indeed, since the time of his graduation in May of 1969, Steve has been privileged to do lots of traveling throughout the United States and across the world in pursuit of Christian ministry.
Following graduation, Steve attended Samford University and graduated in May of 1973 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Religion and Psychology. He then pursued graduate studies at the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, where he graduated in May of 1976 with a Master of Divinity degree with an emphasis on Systematic Theology and Greek and Hebrew Languages.
For the first five years following his graduation from the seminary, he served as the pastor of churches in northern Alabama, but in 1981, he and his family left the United States to travel to Zimbabwe, Africa, where over the course of the next 20 years he would have the most fruitful ministry of his lifetime. Trading the coat and tie of an American pulpit for bush clothes of a deep bush ministry in the Zambezi River Valley, he began to serve in one of the most remote and primitive areas left in Southern Africa. He exchanged the challenges of busy highways and regular office hours for bush roads and run-ins with witch doctors and wild animals. In a new context of ministry, a boat, a Land Cruiser, a Bible, and a love for adventure became his most important ministry tools. Tribesmen and Tonga War chiefs became converts and members of his congregations. Over the years, more than 60 churches have been started among the BaTonga people of the Zambezi River Valley, and thousands of people have come to know Christ as Lord and Savior of their lives. In addition, humanitarian projects have been facilitated, and the light of the gospel has been brought to a place once dark with superstition and paganism.
Because of political instability in that faraway place, Steve returned to the U.S.A. between terms of service in Zimbabwe and served as pastor of some of the leading churches throughout the West, in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. He has also served his denomination of the Southern Baptist Convention in various leadership roles and denominational positions such as Trustee of the Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention and Trustee of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky.
In June of 1970, Steve married his high school sweetheart Shirley, a 1970 graduate of Boaz High School. Together they have three children. Their first born, Purity, lives outside of Atlanta, Georgia with her husband, Talon Noh, who serves as the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Locust Grove. They have two daughters, Raejan and Jaydn. Steve and Shirley’s son, Rye is the owner and CEO of Daring and Company, a global audio production agency. He lives with his wife Mandy in Jackson, Missouri. They have two sons, 11-year-old, Blaze, and 9-year-old Teak. McKelvey, the Taylor’s youngest daughter, is a high school English teacher and counselor and also has a successful career in real estate. Her husband Trent Steger is employed by the Craneware Group as an Implementation Specialist dealing with medical and pharmaceutical software. They live in Fruitland, a suburb of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Currently, Steve serves as the lead pastor of the First Southern Baptist Church of Pratt, Kansas. He is a published author, with two books in print: Alpha Predator, and The Thunder Poet. Both books are creative non-fiction works, each dealing with the subjects of spiritual warfare, and spiritual development. Interest is enhanced in both books with fascinating adventure stories about encounters with wild animals and the phenomenal people of the deep African bush used as illustrations.
Each year, Steve still returns to the Zambezi River Valley with groups of volunteers for a short-term mission trip. In 2001, he developed and founded a ministry organization, Rock Cry Expeditions, for this purpose. Mentoring and discipling have become a priority in Steve’s ministry. Recently, Steve has been asked by the Kansas-Nebraska Convention of Southern Baptists to serve as a Strategic Mentor for young pastors living and serving those two states in addition to his daily role as a pastor.
A life of surrender to the call of God, and a willingness to go wherever that call might lead, has opened doors to a global ministry that Steve could have never seen, or even imagined, as a young man growing up in Boaz. His life is a living testimony of the truth of God’s Word: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” (Jeremiah 29:11)
Andy Turner
Class of 1996
Thomas Andrew “Andy” Turner was born on June 6, 1978, in Birmingham to Tommy and Kaye Turner. Andy has two younger siblings, a sister, Kathryn Turner Napoli, and a brother, John. Andy’s formative years began in Pell City, Alabama, where he was active in youth baseball, basketball, football, and tennis. The Turners lived in Pell City until Andy finished ninth grade. During the summer of 1993, the family moved to Boaz.
Andy entered Boaz High School in the fall of ’93 and quickly became an athletic star in multiple sports. He played football, basketball, and golf during his sophomore season. In football, Andy did it all for Coach Randy Lill, including playing receiver, quarterback, cornerback, and returning kickoffs and punts.
Andy also played baseball during his junior and senior years. The Coach Nickey Dixon-led Pirates won the Marshall County Championship in the spring of 1995, and the following season would make it to the 2nd round of the A.H.S.A.A. state playoffs for the first time in school history. Andy earned multiple All-Area and All-County honors in both football and baseball.
Andy’s first two seasons as a B.H.S. basketball player were very successful under Coach Jim Williams. During his sophomore season, the Pirates captured the Marshall County Championship. He was teammates with fellow 2022 Wall of Fame inductee Josh Hayes. They won the area championship as well, and advanced to the regionals thanks to an amazing last-second drive and layup by Andy to beat Fort Payne in the sub-state game. The Pirates lost in the regional final to eventual state champion Hartselle.
During his junior year, Andy was named All-Area, All-County, and was honorable mention All-State. His senior year is considered one of the two greatest seasons in Boaz High School basketball history. The Coach Eric Dyar-led Pirates again won the area championship. A showdown with archrival Albertville loomed in the regional final at Jacksonville State. Led by Andy, the Boaz squad left no doubt. They handily defeated the Aggies and advanced to the A.H.S.A.A. State Tournament. Andy was named to the Regional All-Tournament Team. The Pirates played B.C. Rain in the state semi-finals and fell to the eventual state champs.
As a student at B.H.S., Andy was vice-president of F.C.A. and a member of the Spanish Club, F.F.A., and Junior Civitans. He was inducted into the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. He was selected as Mr. B.H.S. and was the Senior Class Beau. He was named Most Athletic in his senior Who’s Who.
After graduating from B.H.S. in 1996, Andy signed to play basketball with the University of Mobile for Coach Scott Sanderson. The Rams made it all the way to the N.A.I.A. National Championship game before losing to Life University of Georgia in Andy’s freshman campaign. During his sophomore season, the Rams won the regular season conference championship, but lost in the first round of the National Tournament. Andy had a breakout game when he scored 15 points in the conference tournament against Belhaven.
Andy finished his degree at Auburn University in the spring of 2001 with a degree in agronomy and soils. In July of 2008, Andy went to work at Net Connection, L.L.C., a company that designs and builds containment netting and protective netting systems all over North America, primarily in the athletic arena. In January of 2017, Andy along with his business partner Mike Monroe purchased the company and have expanded its reach. Net Connection has become the most trusted netting installation contractor in North America with installations from five feet in height to systems in excess of 180 feet in height, including 33 of the tallest netting systems in the world.
On March 11, 2000, Andy married the former Carla Christian. They have two children: Jack, who was born on January 18, 2008, and Kate, who was born on November 13, 2009.
As an entrepreneur and businessman, Andy Turner has never forgotten his roots. He’s always proud to say he’s a Boaz Pirate no matter where he goes around this country.
