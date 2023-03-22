BOAZ — The Boaz varsity baseball team swept a doubleheader Saturday, March 18 at Pirate Park.
Boaz 6,
Oneonta 5
BHS shortstop Tyler Pierce batted 4-for-5 with one run and two RBIs to power his team’s 12-hit attack. His final hit of the game delivered a walk-off victory in the bottom of the seventh.
Elijah Kelly drew a two-out walk. He stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error. Pierce stepped to the plate and stroked a single, driving home Kelly with the winning run.
Oneonta took a 5-3 lead in the top of the sixth, but the Pirates pushed across the tying runs in the home half of the inning.
Kelly batted 3-for-3 with three runs, and Bo Hester closed 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI.
Cade Whorton finished 1-for-2 with one run and three RBIs, and Daniel Posey went 1-for-3 with a double. Noah Sumners scored a run.
Cody McCormick was the winning pitcher in relief. He allowed four hits and two earned runs in three innings. He struck out four.
Bradyn Bennett started and worked four innings. He yielded six hits, three walks and two earned runs. He fanned three.
Boaz 10,
North Jackson 0
The Pirates routed the Chiefs in five innings in the second game of Saturday’s twinbill. Boaz scored three runs in the first inning, one in the second and six in the fifth.
Whorton slugged a three-run homer, and Posey belted a double and drove in three runs. Noah Long batted 2-for-3 with a double, three runs and one RBI.
Tyler Whaley went 2-for-2, and Pierce was 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI. McCormick went 1-for-3 while Hester contributed an RBI.
Bennett, Kelly, Tyler Osborn and Landen Alexander all scored one run.
Whorton also excelled for the Pirates on the mound, as he tossed a complete game shutout. He yielded three hits, walked none and struck out five.
