A man is dead after he reportedly fell from a moving patrol car.
According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, Christopher Allen Gore, 48, of Albertville, was taken into Sheriff’s Office custody after leading deputies on a chase at about midnight Thursday.
Guthrie said deputies on patrol witnessed the man driving erratically and attempted to make a traffic stop. Gore allegedly fled but was arrested following a short chase which ended on Teal Road in Albertville.
Gore was taken into custody and placed in the back seat of a patrol car.
“While in route to the Marshall County Jail, the inmate (Gore) was able to break free and leap from the patrol unit near Pleasant Grove Road and U.S. 431,” Guthrie said.
Medics were called to the scene and transported Gore to Marshall Medical Center North where he died early Friday morning.
The case has been turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation.
“Escaping from police vehicles happens, unfortunately,” Guthrie said. “I’ve seen it happen in my 30 years in law enforcement.”
Guthrie said the deputy involved is scheduled to be off duty this weekend and is expected to return to work Monday. In the meantime, officials will offer counseling services and support to the deputy.
