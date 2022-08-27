Stock Football

Class 7A

Albertville 41, Boaz 30

Alma Bryant 35, Holtville 29

Auburn 31, Enterprise 21

Bob Jones 44, Athens 21

Central-Phenix City 38, Smiths Station 0

Hewitt-Trussville 64, Gadsden City 17

Hoover 56, Bartlett (GA) 7

Oak Mountain 21, Pelham 17

Opelika 35, Jeff Davis 14

Sparkman 42, Huffman 0

Tuscaloosa County 28, Bessemer City 7

Vestavia Hills 35, Homewood 0

Class 6A

Benjamin Russell 33, Central, Clay County 14

Briarwood Christian 23, Spain Park 21

Calhoun (GA) 31, Gardendale 30

Carver-Montgomery 27, Daphne 14

Chilton County 50, Jemison 0

Clay-Chalkville 42, Hueytown 8

Cullman 42, Jasper 21

Decatur 28, Austin 14

Dothan 42, Lee-Montgomery 14

Fort Payne 26, Etowah 14

Harris County (GA) at Russell County

Hartselle 39, Jackson-Olin 6

Helena 55, Buckhorn 17

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 35, Armwood 25

Lee-Huntsville 20, Madison County 13

Marist (GA) 33, Pike Road 22

McAdory at Pinson Valley

Minor 37, Paul Bryant 8

Oxford 35, Huntsville 20

Parker 34, Ramsay 18

Spanish Fort 16, Blount 6

St. Paul’s Episcopal 16, McGill-Toolen Catholic 3

Theodore 34, Robertsdale 0

Wetumpka 24, Baker 21

Woodlawn 22, Central-Tuscaloosa 7

Class 5A

Arab 35, Brewer 0

Beauregard 42, Central-Hayneville 14

B.C. Rain 20, Vigor 7

Charles Henderson 24, Mary Montgomery 20

East Limestone 35, Central-Florence 32

Elmore County 41, Autaugaville 0

Eufaula 16, Stanhope Elmore 7

Faith Academy 42, Elberta 6

Gulf Shores 45, Citronelle 26

Headland 60, Abbeville 12

Leeds 38, Pell City 10

Lincoln 35, Ashville 10

Marbury 38, John Carroll Catholic 36

Moody 58, Sylacauga 24

Scottsboro 27, North Jackson 18

Shelby County 21, Montevallo 6

Tallassee 21, B.T. Washington 12

UMS-Wright 34, T.R. Miller 14

Valley 19, Lanett 0

Wenonah 43, Midfield 6

Class 4A

American Christian 35, Tuscaloosa Academy 0

Andalusia 42, Milton (FL) 7

Anniston 24, Villa Rica (GA) 19

Bayside Academy 33, Pike Liberal Arts 15

Bibb County 56, Gordo 21

Bullock County 30, LaFayette 21

Cherokee County 21, Piedmont 14

Cordova 35, Oakman 3

Deshler 14, Russellville 7

Geneva 16, Dean Bozeman (FL) 6

Good Hope 34, Vinemont 22

Hale County 32, Greensboro 16

Hanceville 27, West Point 13

Handley 47, Saint James 35

Jackson 43, Demopolis 20

Jacksonville 24, Alexandria 10

Montgomery Academy 21, Trinity Presbyterian 14 (2 OT)

Montgomery Catholic 61, Alabama Christian 7

New Hope 14, Sardis 6

Northside 13, Cleburne County 7

Oak Grove 27, White Plains 25

Oneonta 41, Dora 17

Priceville 54, Fairview 47

Randolph 46, Madison Academy 33

Rogers 24, Lauderdale County 13

St. Michael Catholic 36, Chickasaw 0

West Limestone 56, Clements 20

West Morgan 49, Ardmore 0

Class 3A

Colbert County 51, Sheffield 20

Cottage Hill Christian 30, Satsuma 13

Dadeville at Reeltown, cancelled

Fayette County 47, Sulligent 37

Geneva 17, Deane Bozeman (FL) 7

Hillcrest-Evergreen 34, Davidson 10

Houston Academy 45, Daleville 0

Mars Hill Bible 64, Brooks 35

Monroe County 56, J.F. Shields 0

Northside Methodist 28, Cottonwood 26

Northview (FL) 48, Flomaton 33

Opp 41, New Brockton 20

Phil Campbell 30, Lamar County 24

Providence Christian 35, Ashford 8

Randolph County 36, Woodland 0

Straughn 20, Pike County 19

Sylvania 19, Saks 6

Thomasville 34, Sweet Water 0

Walter Wellborn 45, Ohatchee 7

W.S. Neal 25, Jay (FL) 0

Class 2A

B.B. Comer 35, Childersburg 21

Central Coosa 34, Talladega County Central 22

Cold Springs 29, Holly Pond 14

Dade County (GA) 50, North Sand Mountain 13

Falkville 41, Danville 15

Fyffe 34, Geraldine 6

Geneva County 14, Luverne 7

Goshen 46, Zion Chapel 21

Greene County 34, Francis Marion 12

G.W. Long 22, Slocomb 15

Hatton 54, Columbia 14

Highland Home 34, Ariton 33

Isabella 30, Maplesville 6

Ider 28, Asbury 0

J.U. Blacksher 34, Southern Choctaw 6

Pisgah29, Lexington 28

Pleasant Valley 34, Donoho 15

Ranburne 14, Wadley 0

Southeastern 40, Ragland 20

St. Luke’s Episcopal 24, Marengo 8

Thorsby 40, Prattville Christian 20

West End 24, Susan Moore 0

Whitesburg Christian 27, Victory Christian 20

Winston County 42, East Lawrence 15

Class 1A

Addison 69, Vina 0

Alabama School for Deaf 38, Tennessee School for Deaf 6

Appalachian 26, Gaston 0

Calhoun 26, Barbour County 8

Elba 33, Kinston 6

Florala 34, Red Level 19

Leroy 13, Clarke County 0

Lynn 31, Marion County 14

Phillips 37, Tharptown 22

Pickens County 52, Brilliant 0

South Lamar 41, Holy Spirit Catholic 13

Spring Garden 27, Coosa Christian 9

Sumiton Christian 14, Hubbertville 8

University Charter School 16, Fruitdale 6

Valley Head 26, Section 20

Verbena 50, Fayetteville 18

Waterloo 60, Cherokee 14

