For 47 years, Duke’s Cleaners has been part of the Boaz business district.
That’s going to change, with the sale of the Duke’s, finalized this week, but owner Eric Duke says it won’t mark the end of the city’s only dry cleaning service.
Kevin Brooks has purchased the business and will continue to operate in its location, offering the same services provided over the years by the Duke family.
Eric Duke said he didn’t have plans to sell the business. Brooks said he didn’t have plans to sell his dry cleaning business until he was approached by representatives of Tidal Wave car wash about buying his property.
After that sale went through, Brooks approached him, Eric Duke said, to ask if he’d be interested a sale.
“I hadn’t even thought about selling,” Duke said. He wasn’t ready to retire, and while he’d been considering some new wrinkles in the business set up, changes on this scale were not in the plans.
“I was kind of hoping it would make 50 years,” Frank Duke said, “but not many businesses do that any more.” Frank Duke purchased the dry cleaning business on Jan. 1, 1976 – when his son Eric was about eight years old. It had begun life as Moore’s Cleaners, Duke recalled, but had another owner between his purchase.
He said it’s been a good way to make a living over the years, one that has changed greatly.
Frank Duke recalls hooking small tags of paper into garments to help identify them for years. There are bar codes placed in clothing now that stay in place, linking the item to its owner over multiple visits. Duke said the codes also allow the cleaner to know how many times an item has been cleaned, charting its history.
Chemicals have changed to a more “green” process, he said. The dry cleaning fluid placed on clothing now is pulled back out by machine and contained.
There are other changes in the business, Eric Duke pointed out. Automatic text messages to alert the customer when items are ready for pick up.
That’s a service Brooks said will continue, as he’s been working with employees at Duke’s since the first of the month to train on the computer system and set up that he will retain.
The seller and buyer have known each other for a while.
“I was Eric’s pastor for seven or eight years,” Brooks explained.
The transfer, as the two friends described it, has been a painless one for them, and they expect it to be for customers, too.
Eric Duke grew up in the business watching his father became an active member of the Boaz community.
He was one of the founders of the Boaz Rotary Club.
“We’ve always tried to support the community that’s supported us,” Eric Duke said.
He worked in the family business in his youth, but found he needed to seek better wages for a time.
He came back, he said, in 1991 handling uniform rentals, while his dad dealt with the dry cleaning portion of the business.
Around 2011, he began the process of buying the business from his dad, and continued operations from there.
He wouldn’t have been thinking of selling for another 10 years or so, Eric Duke said.
But he’d been considering a new service, because of the number of calls he’d received asking about climate-controlled storage facilities. They’re hard to find, and based on inquires, he feels there is a market for them.
It’s another way the business has changed to meet needs. Duke said during the pandemic cleaning for clothing dropped off a bit, but business picked up with people bringing comforters and bedding, perhaps with germs in mind.
Duke said he’d been looking at the property behind the cleaner’s on Mann Avenue as a possible site, and may now be looking for different locations for the venture.
As for the new owner, Brooks said he’s pleased to taking over a well-established business and just wants to continue to give the good service to the community that the Duke family has given over the decades.
