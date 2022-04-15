Dear Editor,
For the county commission to declare that Shin Point Road is a private road, is a misstatement of fact. It is the only avenue the people have to a paved county road, and it has been used by the general public for more than 20 years, without hindrance.
That, along with a deed of right of way, absolutely makes it a public road.
The county claims it is a private road, then it is up to them to show the road being used by the public was against the owners intent.
There is a court case that 27 years ago says it was private, but time has changed the status of the road. The property is a division of land that was sold without restriction, not a subdivision as the county claims.
Not fixing this road is a human travesty like we have not seen in this county before.
Joel Kennamer
Guntersville
