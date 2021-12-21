Following the announcement of soon-to-be former Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith’s retirement, the Albertville City Council has appointed Assistant Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee to take over that leadership role, effective Jan. 1, 2022.
His formal swearing in as new police chief will be held on Jan. 3, 2022.
Cartee has been with the APD for nearly 34 years, working his way up from patrolman to detective to assistant chief. He said he’s excited to take on this new responsibility but doesn’t foresee any big changes coming with how the department operates.
In other business Monday evening, the council:
- Approved the minutes from the Dec. 6 meeting.
- Approved Resolution No. 1794-21 to join the State of Alabama and other Local Government as participants in the Endo Opioid Settlement.
- Approved a request from Ketan Patel to change the incorporation name for their Alcohol License at the BP Stations to SLMM Inc.
- Introduced Ordinance No. 1795-21 to update the ordinance concerning the demolition of unsafe structures
- Introduce Ordinance No. 1797-21 to rescind Ordinance No. 1591-18 to vacate a portion of Highland Avenue. In August 2018, the city vacated a 12-foot section of the road that was being used to connect the Whispering Oaks mobile home park to Highland Avenue. The park’s previous entrance was on Mathis Mill Road. When the Shoppes of Albertville opened, the Mathis Mill entrance was closed and the Highland Avenue entrance was opened.
- Introduce Ordinance No. 1798-21 to update the Lodging Tax Ordinance.
- Authorized the Purchasing Director, Mike Brewer, to solicit bids on structural repairs for the Albertville Depot.
- Authorize the purchasing director to solicit bids for towing services for the city.
- Heard from Bill Ingram during the time for public comment. Ingram, who is on the city’s planning commission and has worked with Keep Albertville Beautiful, gave a $1000 check to Keep Albertville Beautiful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.