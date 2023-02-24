Juanita Marie
Drimmel
Boaz
Juanita Marie Drimmel, 73, of Boaz, peacefully passed away February 20, 2023, at home after a lengthy illness.
Juanita was born on February 23, 1949, to Earnest Eugene Book and Hazel Mary Mayeux in Pineville, Louisiana.
She loved cooking, family get-togethers, gardening, shopping and playing computer games, reality TV, her cats, the Chicago Cubs and travelling, especially Caribbean cruises.
She is predeceased by her parents and her brother, Eugene Book. She is survived by her husband of 13 years, Ray Drimmel; her four children, Machelle (Ashley) Fann, Christopher Ivey, Steven Ivey and David Ivey; her nine grandchildren, Brandon (Ashlynn) Sorrell, Justin (Emily) Sorrell, Preston Ivey, Kayla Ivey, Lindsey Ivey, Brooke Ivey, Natasha Ivey, Travis (Jerrica) Fann, and Taylor Fann; and her 10 great-grandchildren.
No formal services are planned. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel assisted the family.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Albertville.
Connie Ray Willis
Albertville
Connie Ray Willis, 76, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at his home.
His funeral service will be at Albertville Memorial Chapel at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb-ruary 26, 2023. Interment will follow at Corinth Cemetery. Rev. J. L. Colquitt will officiate the service.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Sunday before the service.
He is survived by his daughter, Sonja Willis (Tim Hale); son, Jeff Willis; four grand-children; one great-grandchild; a niece; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Joline Roden
Underwood
Albertville
Joline Roden Underwood, 79, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023, at her home.
There will be a graveside service at Belchers Chapel Cemetery at 11 a.m. Monday, February 27, 2023. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday night from 6 until 8 p.m. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her sons, Charles Jeffrey Underwood (Martha) and James Richard Underwood; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her brother, Charles Douglas Roden.
The family has requested no flowers; donations can be made to Shepherd's Cove Hospice or St. Jude Hospital.
Judith R. Glover
Boaz
Ms. Judith R. Glover, 72, of Boaz, died on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at her residence.
Funeral services were Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at the McRae Chapel with Bro. Stanley Owensby officiating. Interment was in the Memory Hill Cemetery.
Ms. Glover is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Gena Rhodes, of Albertville; one grandson; stepdaughter, Deanna Williams, of Albertville; and a host of special family and friends
EC Baker
Albertville
EC Baker, 88, of Albertville, died February 19, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
Graveside services were Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Memory Hill Cemetery in Albertville, with Bro. Rock Stone officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Jane Brazeale (Chris); son, Tracy Baker; stepsons, Jerry Chase, Clifford Brown, Travis Brown and Jackie Brown; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his first wife, Dolly Baker.
Jimmy Ray Smith
Albertville
Jimmy Ray Smith, 57, of Albertville, died February 20, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Service were Friday, February 24, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ray Hendrix officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Gina Smith; daughters, Kelly Moore and Hannah Henderson; sons, Dylan Smith and Isaac Henderson; brother, Earl Smith; and two grandsons.
Josephine Spain
Huntsville
Josephine Spain, 91, of Huntsville, died February 19, 2023, at Millennium Healthcare and Rehab.
Services will be Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bryan Mosley and Bill Gray officiating. Burial will follow in Marshall Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday, February 25, 2023, from noon until 2 p.m.
Survivors include daughters, Judy Brewer (Lewis) and Joan Wilson (Fred); daughter-on-law, Rene Wells; Son, Stanley Wells (Ann); chosen son, Anthony Wells (Karen); and sisters-in-law, Mary Nell Gipson and Wanda Gipson.
Maria Lopez
Horton
Maria Lopez, 76, of Horton, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at her home.
Her funeral service will be Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 1:30 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Douglas Cemetery. Pastor Mario Pascual will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from noon until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home before the service.
She is survived by her children, Jose Feliz Lopez and Micaela Lopez; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Eulalia Lopez.
