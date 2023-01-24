BOAZ — A 19-point performance by Ja’Cobi Watson powered the Albertville Aggies past the Guntersville Wildcats 50-46 on Saturday, Jan. 21, inside Plunkett- Wallace Gymnasium at Snead State Community College to take home the Marshall County Freshman Boys Basketball Tournament title.
Guntersville held a 14-12 advantage after the first quarter, but the Aggies went on to take a lead at every other rest stop, including 27-24 at halftime and 36-30 after the third period.
Aggies head coach Austin Smith said it was “effort and intensity” that made the difference in the end.
“It’s a high-tense game every time we play Guntersville; they’re always a big rival for us,” Smith said.
“This group won two games last year and was put out of the county tournament in the first round, so it’s been a challenge for us all year. We’re now 13-2 with two county wins and a championship, so I’m super proud of the effort these guys have given.
“It’s all about effort,” he continued. “At the end of the day, that’s what we preach. But I can’t coach that. I tell them to match the energy of myself — be an extension of me day-in and day-out. And today they came out, balled and battled. This was a high stakes game, and they understood that coming out.
“Guntersville played a great game,” Smith added.
“They played harder than us in the first half, but we went in, made some adjustments in the second half, executed, and then came out on top.”
Watson’s 19 points led all scorers, which included three treys. Also for the Aggies, Rynell Jones tallied 8 points and Des Revolte added 7 points. Eli Smart and Trey Bright dropped in 5 points apiece, and Izzy Faulks scored 2.
For Guntersville, Nic Pike and Brandon Manganaris scored 11 points apiece.
Kalun Cobb added 8 points. Cooper Watkins chipped in 6, and Kam Gurley had 4.
With the win, the Aggies improve to 13-2, and the Wildcats stumble to 5-6 on the season.
Albertville was the tournament’s No. 1 seed. The Aggies knocked off No. 4 seed Arab in the semifinals Jan. 16 at Plunkett-Wallace Gym.
