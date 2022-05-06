On Wednesday, renowned lawyer and true crime legend Bob French spoke to the Boaz Rotary Club detailing his 2017 book on the “Drano Murder Case” in which he was forced to represent one of the accused killers.
The Fort Payne lawyer, now in his late 80s, recounted the case from memory detailing the lives of the two suspects as well as his defense process.
In September 1982, Alvin Howard Neelley, Jr. and his young wife, Judith Ann Neelley, were tried for the capital murder and rape of 13-year old Lisa Millican.
Millican, who lived at an orphanage in Rome, Georgia, was taken from the Riverbend Mall by the Neelleys and taken to the Little River Canyon rim above Fort Payne where she was handcuffed to a tree. She was injected six times with Drano, a liquid cleaner used to clear pipes. She was then shot in the back and thrown down into the canyon.
The case became a media obsession at the time, making headlines across the globe. French was living large with his well established law firm when a judge told him he would have to defend Mrs. Neelley for her role in the crimes.
Reluctant at first, French said he did his best to represent his client, even when it ended up costing him his lifestyle, reputation and a lot of money.
“They said, ‘you got to represent her at your own expense,” French told the rotarians. “Well $320,000 later, the airplanes are gone, the Porsche had been stolen… I had to file for bankruptcy.”
Following a six-week trial, Judith Neelley was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to life without parole. The verdict was soon changed by trial judge Randall Cole to death by electrocution.
However, as his last action in office, then Alabama Governor Republican Fob James commuted Judith Neelley’s sentence back to life without parole. French said his former classmate, Bobbie Mooney, who had married Gov. Fob, helped persuade him to issue the commutation.
“Little did we know when we were in … class, we would come together in the Neelley case 55 years later,” French said about Mooney. “...I was thrilled with [the commutation] because I did not want an execution on my record. I did not even have a ‘life without parole’ on my record, and I defended 26 of them by the time [Fob] did that.”
French spoke to the Boaz Rotary for nearly an hour with many more details and aspects to the story still left to tell, all of which can be found in his book on the case “Beaten, Battered and Damned: The Drano Murder Trail.”
French is also the author of several other books including more true crime and biblical commentary.
