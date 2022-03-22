An Albertville man is in the Marshall County Jail facing unusual charges.
According to Albertville Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee, officers were dispatched to a local cemetery Sunday at about 6:40 p.m. due to a report of a suspicious person in the area.
Upon arrival at the cemetery, they discovered Gerald Martens, 48, of Albertville, in the cemetery.
After some investigation, officers discovered Martens had removed bricks from a mausoleum and had placed various items and objects inside.
He was questioned by responding officers and subsequently arrested.
“The investigation showed no evidence that Mr. Martens disturbed any human remains nor had any relationship to anyone interred in the mausoleum,” Cartee said.
Martins is charged with destruction/desecration of human remains and is currently held in the Marshall County Jail under a $5,000 bond.
“The charges sound a whole lot worse than what actually happened,” Cartee said.
Under Alabama Criminal Code, “any person who willfully or maliciously injures, defaces, removes or destroys any tomb, monument, gravestone, burial mound, earthen or shell monument containing human skeletal remains … or other structure designed for a memorial of the dead …” may be guilty of a Class A misdemeanor.
If Martens is convicted of the charge, he faces up to one year in jail and up to $6,000 in fines.
