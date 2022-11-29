This article is an opinion.
Research shows that on average people gain about 1-2 pounds from November to January. The issue is that extra weight tends to linger longer from less physical activity during the holidays.
There are a few simple things that you can do to help avoid feeling the holiday bulge. I think it is a common practice to skip meals all day to be able to splurge at the family gathering or dinner party. That can lead to overeating and feeling sluggish afterward. Try to eat a small snack or a small meal earlier in the day.
Stay hydrated and limit alcohol consumption. Instead of the wine glass that holds 8-12 ounces, grab a champagne flute for your drink that holds 6-8 ounces instead.
Don’t forget to move. After your holiday meal, invite your family or friends for a walk or hike. Play some backyard football or other outdoor game that requires movement.
Wellness Wednesdays is brought to you courtesy of Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater in Albertville. This week’s submission is written by SMPA Fitness Manager Tricia Morris.
