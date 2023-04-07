MONTGOMERY – Hoover High School senior guard Reniya Kelly was selected Miss Basketball for 2023 by the Alabama Sportswriters Association (ASWA) Thursday at its annual Mr./Miss Basketball awards luncheon hosted by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center.
Junior guard Labaron Philon of Baker High School in Mobile was selected 2023 Mr. Basketball. AHSAA corporate partner ALFA Insurance sponsors the awards program.
The selections were made by the ASWA All-State Committee made up of ASWA member sportswriters across the state. Chairman is Florence Time Daily sports editor Stacy Long.
The list of accomplishments for Kelly is impressive. She signed with the University of North Carolina to play basketball before breaking Hoover’s all-time scoring record with 2,272 career points over five seasons.
She led the Lady Bucs (35-1) to its third straight Class 7A title in the 2022-23 season earning Class 7A tournament MVP in the process. The 5-foot-8 guard has been a part of four Hoover Class 7A state championship teams since cracking into the lineup as an eighth grader and has seen the Lady Bucs go 168-10 during her time on the squad of coach Krystle Johnson – an amazing winning percentage of 94.4 percent.
Kelly, who was named the Class 7A Player of the Year for the second year in a row, averaged 15.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5 assists and 2.4 steals a game this season, converting 194-of-432 field goals for 44.9 percent while making 80-of-171 from 3-point range for 46.8 percent.
Other ASWA girls players of the year for 2023 are:
Leah Brooks, Hazel Green (Class 6A)
Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville (Class 5A) for the second year in a row
Chloe Seigel, Deshler (Class 4A)
Jorda Crook, Ohatchee (Class 3A)
Seventh grader Belle Hill, Mars Hill Bible (Class 2A)
Sophomore Ace Austin, Spring Garden (Class 1A)
Grace Davis, Clarke Prep (AISA)
“When he is on the floor, your eyes never leave him,” Huntsville High coach Christian Schweers said about Philon. “You can’t help but watch him and see what happens next.”
Philon averaged 34.7 points a game and led the AHSAA with 1,075 points this past season while leading Baker to a 24-7 record. He has 2,334 points in his career with another year remaining.
The 6-foot-4 Auburn University commitment was also named Class 7A Player of the Year for the second straight season.
Philon is the sixth underclassmen to win Mr. Basketball. His high school coach David Armstrong is proud Philon is on his team. “I will say this – it’s nice to know that no matter where we are or who we play, I have the best player on the floor,” he said.
Other ASWA boys players of the year are:
Caleb Holt, Buckhorn (Class 6A)
Austin Cross, Charles Henderson (Class 5A)
John Broom, Jacksonville (Class 4A)
Alex Odam, Piedmont (Class 3A)
Jacob St. Clair, Sand Rock (Class 2A)
Jaden Nixon, Autaugaville (Class 1A)
Jacob Wilson, Macon-East (AISA)
Holt plays for former Albertville head coach Patrick Harding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.