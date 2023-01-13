An Attalla man arrested for causing damage to a vehicle, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton.
Jacob Carl Dillard has been arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief 1st and Reckless Endangerment for an incident that took place in the Duck Springs Community. Mr. Dillard was in a verbal altercation with someone and began throwing large rocks at the vehicle that was trying to leave the residence. Dillard caused over $2,500 in damage to the vehicle and put the occupants at risk of being injured.
Jacob Carl Dillard was arrested on January 5, 2023, while hiding at the Budget Inn, Alabama City. Dillard was found hiding under a bed. In addition to Criminal Mischief 1st and Reckless Endangerment, Dillard had three additional warrants, which were served on him as well. Those warrants were Theft of property, a bond revocation, and probation violation
Mr. Dillard is currently booked in the Etowah County with no bond.
