Florence Elinda Hicks
Guntersville
Florence Elinda Hicks, 69, of Guntersville, passed away on January 31, 2023, at the home of her loving son, Dewayne Cox.
She was born on February 17, 1953, in Albertville, to David Nicholson and Florence Evelyn Dollar.
She was married to her loving husband, Randall Edward Hicks for 41 years.
Elinda and Randall were well-known, respected, and loved for the many years they ran their company, Old Jail Bail, Inc.
Elinda enjoyed doing many things in life: sewing, cooking, gardening, and camping. She was a great woman of God, who loved spending time with her family most of all.
Elinda was preceded in death by her parents, David Nicholson and Florence Evelyn Dollar; two brothers, Robert Gerron Nicholson and William Douglas Nicholson; her husband, Randall Edward Hicks; and her granddaughter, Victoria LeAnn Spears.
She is survived by her children, Dewayne Cox (Ismene), LeAndra Hicks, Joan Marie Bagwell (Nick) and Chad Hicks (Holly); her grandchildren, Gregory Cox, Danielle Cox, Dylan Hood, Aydan Cox, Sierra Bishop (Chris) and Blake Hicks (Lexi); and her great-grandchildren, Evelyn Hicks and Anna Marie Hicks.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel from noon until 2 p.m. with a funeral service following at 2 p.m. at Guntersville Memorial Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Lynn Darnell with burial following at Memory Hill Cemetery in Albertville
Deborah Garrett Strawn
Deborah Garrett Strawn left this earth on January 29th, 2023 following a long-fought battle with cancer. She now joins her parents, James Garrett and Eleanor Garrett, who predeceased her in death.
Debbie had many important roles in her life – wife of 25 years to John Strawn, brother to Tom Garrett, aunt to Kaitlyn and Sarah Garrett, best friend to Jessica Davis and Lisa Roper, GiGi to Charleigh and Brody, friend to all, and rescuer of many dogs who were fortunate enough to find their way into her care. She was a devout Christian and member of Church of the Highlands.
Debbie was a graduate of Southside High School, Class of 1977, as well as a graduate of Coosa Valley Medical Center School of Nursing, Class of 1993. At Coosa Valley Medical School, her gift of caring for others took full bloom. She retired from Gadsden Regional Hospital in 2020 having served in various roles as a Charge Nurse in the ICU and later Post Surgery Recovery.
Debbie was passionate about life, friends, Auburn Football, the Atlanta Braves, fun times at the beach, and animal rescue. She loved caring for patients during her 28 years as a nurse as well as befriending many younger nurses who sought her friendship and mentorship. She will be missed by many.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on February 6 at Collier Butler Funeral Home in Gadsden. Visitation with the family will be at noon prior to the funeral service. A graveside service will follow the funeral at Williams Southside Memorial Park in Southside.
We wish to acknowledge Dr. Shawnta Anakwah and the nursing staff at Alabama Cancer Center for the excellent treatment she received since her diagnosis. A special thank you to Nurse Rachel Wright of Compassus Hospice, Hughes Pharmacy and Karen Morgan who provided loving support and care to Debbie during the final weeks of her life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to the Crossing Path Animal Rescue. Nothing would make Debbie happier than knowing that her friends and family honored her memory by investing in a work she was so passionate about.
Condolences and fond memories may be shared for the Strawn Family at collier-butler.com
Bart B. Johnson Jr.
Boaz
Bart B. Johnson Jr., 79, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his residence.
His funeral service was Friday, February 3, 2023, at Sardis Baptist Church with burial at Whitesboro Cemetery. Rev. Mike Goforth and Anthony Johnson officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sardis Baptist Church Mission Fund, St. Jude Hospital or The Shriners.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Marylyn Johnson; son, Anthony Johnson (Cissy); two grandchildren; two nephews; and a host of cousins.
Marco Barrera
Albertville
Marco Barrera, 37, of Albertville, died January 30, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Carlos Ortega officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include his son, Emmanuel Barrera; parents, Carlos Barrera Perez and Maria Hermila Bonilla Cuey; sister, Yadira Barrera; and a brother, Ivan Barrera.
Geraldine Martin
Albertville
Geraldine Martin, 88, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. Russell Golden will officiate the service.
She is survived by her children, David Lee Harvell, Terry Harvell, Roy Harvell and Rose Harvell; a granddaughter; and daughter-in-law, Annette Harvell.
Michael G. Blaylock
Crossville
Michael G. Blaylock, 64, of Crossville, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at his home.
His funeral service were Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Interment was at Victory Cemetery at Crossville. Rev. Ricky Fowler officiated the service.
He is survived by his wife, Clara Blaylock; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and four cousins.
Susan Jackson
Guntersville
Susan Jackson, 65, of Guntersville, died February 1, 2023, at her home.
Services will be Monday, February 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Adams Brown Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Pine Grove #1 Cemetery on Wyeth Mountain Road. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include a daughter, Valina Jackson; son, Chris Jackson (Meredith); sister, Carol Anthony (John); four grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Bonnie Kennamer
Boaz
Bonnie Kennamer, 67, of Boaz, passed away January 31, 2023, at her home.
Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Welcome Home FCM Church of Doug-las with Bros. Mark Howington, Clay Spears and Chris Claborne officiating. Burial will follow in Douglas Cemetery. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Kennamer; mother, Myrtis Hancock; sister, Vicky Vaught (Keith); brothers, Walter Hancock Jr., and David Hancock; and two nieces.
Ethel Gilbert
Ethel Gilbert, of the Section area, 100, died February 1, 2023.
Services will be Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Section Funeral Home Chapel with Burial in Kirk Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, February 4, 2023, from noon to 2 p.m.
Survivors include a son, Rodney (Edna) Gilbert; one grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
