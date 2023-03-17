Two men died in a two-vehicle wreck early Thursday morning.
According to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent, his office was dispatched at about 5:50 a.m. Thursday to the 9500 block of Union Grove Road in Union Grove for a two-vehicle wreck.
Alabama State Troopers say Jason L. West, 46, of Guntersville, was fatally injured when the 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche he was driving collided head-on with a 2001 Chevrolet C1500 driven by Brent A. Word, 33, of Crossville.
West was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Word, who was also not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was critically injured and transported to Marshall Medical Center North where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The crash occurred at about 5:25 a.m. on Union Grove Road near Allens Crosroads, approximately three miles east of Morgan City, in Marshall County. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the incident.
Nugent said multiple local first responders and law enforcement agencies assisted at the scene.
