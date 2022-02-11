This is a Faith column.
The call to be a prophet is initiated by God: we can accept it or not. Most of those God has called to be prophets, from Biblical times until the present day, are familiar with the lives of the earlier prophets and are wisely reluctant to accept “God’s offer.” We see many excuses in the Hebrew Scriptures: from Moses, “but I stutter,” to Isaiah, “I am a man of unclean lips,” to Jeremiah, “but I am only a boy.” There are others, of course, but you get the idea. All who would be prophets know that “prophets are not welcome in their hometowns,” that they can be verbally and physically attacked, run out of town, and sometimes killed.
So why would anyone even consider becoming a prophet? Partly because God has an answer to every excuse they can come up with. Even more important and compelling is that when God calls people, God promises to give strength and courage to them and to be with them always.
God’s call to Jeremiah in (Jeremiah 1:4-10) gives us insight into God’s calling of prophets: past, present, and future.
“The word of the LORD came to me saying, ‘Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born, I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations.’
Then I said, ‘Ah, Lord GOD! Truly I do not know how to speak, for I am only a boy.’ But the LORD said to me, ‘Do not say,’ 'I am only a boy;’ ‘for you shall go to all to whom I send you, and you shall speak whatever I command you, do not be afraid of them, for I am with you to deliver you, says the LORD.’"
Jeremiah’s mission is not just to Israel, but “to the Nations.” Since Amos, the prophets have had a strong sense of God as sovereign Lord of all history, of all people, not just those who considered themselves to be God’s chosen. This universal love appears, not as God’s judgement, but as God’s Mercy.
Knowing all this, we should not be too surprised at Jesus’ warm welcome at his hometown synagogue in Nazareth when he quoted the Prophet Isaiah:
‘The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to bring good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim release to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to let the oppressed go free, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.’ (Luke 4:16-20)
Nor should we be surprised at their rapid rejection when he “quit preaching and started meddling,” by proclaiming that God used Elijah and Elisha to heal non-Jews, again showing God’s love and mercy for all people.
And Jesus said, "Truly I tell you, no prophet is accepted in the prophet's hometown. But the truth is, there were many widows in Israel in the time of Elijah, when the heaven was shut up three years and six months, and there was a severe famine over all the land; yet Elijah was sent to none of them except to a widow at Zarephath in Sidon. There were also many lepers in Israel in the time of the prophet Elisha, and none of them was cleansed except Naaman the Syrian.
When they heard this, all in the synagogue were filled with rage. They got up, drove him out of the town, and led him to the brow of the hill on which their town was built, so that they might hurl him off the cliff. But he passed through the midst of them and went on his way.” (Luke 4:21-30)
Like Jeremiah’s mission, Jesus’ mission was also “to the Nations,” proclaiming the Universal Mercy of God. I believe this is our mission as well. That we are called to be prophets, however reluctant, and to proclaim to all people God’s love, mercy, and acceptance.
May we like Jeremiah be willing to go to those to whom God sends us, and like Jesus to walk through the hostile crowds to proclaim by word and deed, God’s inclusive Kingdom.
Ben Alford is the former rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Albertville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.