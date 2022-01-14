Walt Thomas Holderfield
Prattville
Walt Thomas Holderfield was born to his loving parents, Stephen and Alane, on Monday, January 10, 2022, and went to be with Jesus on January 11, 2022.
Those who will greatly miss him but will see him again in heaven include his sweet sister, Hannah; his devoted grandparents, Randall and Avis Holderfield, of Albertville, and Collier and Jae Hunt; great-grandparents, Doris Hunt, Carolyn Mobley, Milton and Lizette Donovan; along with aunts, uncles and cousins, Neal and Stephenie Summers, Lily and Bentley, all of Boaz; Clayton and Kristen Holderfield, Carson and Caleb, all of Springville; Nate and Whitney Wright, Nathaniel and John Collier; Chris and Lauren Moras, Natalie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to Ronald McDonald House, 1700 4th Street, Birmingham, AL, 35233-1810, Attn: Kourtni Land.
Prattville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Marsha Denise Morgan
Albertville
Marsha Denise Morgan, 57, of Albertville, died Jan. 10, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center North.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a niece and a nephew.
Frank Smothers
Boaz
Frank Smothers, 82, of Boaz, died on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Crossville Health Care.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Hillcrest Cemetery. Bro. Todd Smart officiating. Interment to follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Cole Smothers, of Boaz.
Jackie Fair
Crossville
Jackie Fair, 65, of Crossville, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at her home.
The family received friends Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with cremation to follow.
She is survived by her life-time companion, Lucky Qualls; daughter, April Fleming; son, Chris Talley (Amy); seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her brother, Jerry Kirkland (Vickie).
Jimmy Dawson
Albertville
Jimmy Dawson, 61, of Albertville, died Jan. 12, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Br. Jerry Lowery officiating. Burial will follow in the Liberty Cemetery at Painter of Crossville. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 at the funeral home.
Survivors include his daughter, Tonya Dawson and Angela Dawson; sister, Glenda Parker; brothers, Robert E. Dawson Jr. (Joyce), Tommy Dawson (Angela), Woodrow Dawson and Larry Dawson; and nine grandchildren.
Joyce Ann Butler
Attalla
Joyce Ann Butler, 75, of Attalla, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
A private family service with a celebration of life will be held at a later date with Etowah Memorial Chapel directing.
She is survived by her husband, Ted Butler; son, Ted Franklin Butler, Jr.; daughter-in-law and best friend, Renee Butler; two grandchildren; two great-grandsons; sisters, Audrey Willoughby, Brenda Hardin and Sue Butler; brothers, Cecil Croft, Jr. and Randy Croft; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Kelly Ada Epps
Boaz
Kelly Ada Epps, 60, of Boaz, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Services were Thursday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home.
Survivors include her three daughters, Miranda (Bryan) Peters, Amber (Kahilil) Epps, and Heather Lang; three grandchildren; three sisters, Shelby (Bill) Edwards, Sandra Poole and Carolyn Farmer; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lemuel M. Haney
Albertville
Lemuel M. Haney, 76, of Albertville, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service was Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at White Oak Cemetery. Rev. Andrew Oram officiated the service.
He is survived by his wife, Martha “Jenny” Haney; children, Timothy Haney, Sheila Ramsey (Dan), Shannon Haney and Sabrina Watts (James); six grandchildren; sister, Edith Ashley; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Louie Lee Snead
Rogersville
Louie Lee Snead, 80, of Rogersville, died Jan. 11, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center.
Services were Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bro. Eric Snead officiating. Burial was in Robertson Chapel Cemetery.
He is survived by a daughter, Jamie Underwood (Ricky); two sons, Lee Snead and Michael Snead (Barbara); sisters, brothers; and seven grandchildren.
Merlina Benjamin
Boaz
Merlina Benjamin, 91, of Boaz, died Jan. 11, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Truman Abraham officiating. Burial was in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include a daughter, Enterina Benjamin; son, Benjamin Roland, Arthur Benjamin and Tommy Benjamin; 18 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
Samuel Hale Sr.
Boaz
Samuel Hale, Sr., 85, of Boaz, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at his home.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Solitude Cemetery in Albertville. Rev. Rickey Rosson will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 12 until 2 before the service.
He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Amy Hale; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Rhonda Lynn Miller
Formerly of Albertville
Rhonda Lynn Miller, 54, of Bridgeport, formerly of Albertville, died Jan. 9, 2022, at Erlanger Hospital.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Douglas Cemetery. Rev. Larry Walls and Rev. Roy Miller will officiate her service. Visitation will be on Saturday evening from 5 until 8.
She is survived by her daughter, Amber McAllister (Cody); son, Anthony Ridgway (Kayla); four grandchildren; sister, Selina Green; brothers, Roy Miller (Joann), Verlon Miller (Janice), Jeff Miller (Donna) and Sammie Miller; a host of nieces and nephews; and her fiancé; Jack Green.
