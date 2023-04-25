A Texas man died, and an Albertville man was injured in a two-vehicle wreck Friday morning in Albertville, at the intersection of U.S. 431 and Ponderosa Avenue.
According to Albertville Assistant Police Chief John Amos, George Ross, 52, of Texas, was driving a 2022 Nissan Maxima northbound on U.S. 431 when he entered a median crossover to make a U-turn. He pulled out into the path of a 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Nicholas Johnson, 21, of Albertville, Amos said.
Ross was pronounced dead at the scene. Johnson was taken to a local hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.
Albertville Police Traffic Homicide Investigation Unit is investigating. Amos said at this time, no criminal charges have been filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.