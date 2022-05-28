The Snead State Parsons learned that Wabash Valley (IL) will be their opening round opponent in today’s first game of the Junior College World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.
The Parsons were named the No. 9 seed in this week’s bracket reveal following a regular season and ACCC Tournament that saw them go 42-14, the most wins in school history, while capturing their first-ever ACCC Tournament title to make the JUCO World Series for the first time in program history.
Today’s game against Wabash is slated to start at 4 p.m. CST.
The Parsons face a tall-task in Wabash, the Warriors are back in Grand Junction for the first time since 2017. The Warriors lost in the opening game of the Midwest District to Iowa Western 12-4. After that loss, they ran off four-straight to punch their tickets to the World Series. In those games, they outscored their opponents by a combined score of 54-6. That included two wins to eliminate host Iowa Western 21-4 and 9-1.
The Warriors lead the nation as a team in runs (695), hits (799), RBI (629), and batting average (.400). They have 16 players who have a batting average over .300.
Bradke Lohry is second in the nation in batting average at .473. Teammate Jonathan Hogart is third in the nation at .463. Brian Kalmer has 17 home runs and leads the nation in RBI with 101.
Jacob Bimbi leads the country in ERA at 1.33 and is 10-0 with 113 strikeouts. Josh Timmerman is 8-1 and has 83 strike outs and had a 2.77 ERA. Scott Harper is 4-0 with 9 saves, 56 strikeouts and a 3.02 ERA.
Snead State counters with Carter Fredrick who posted a .382 batting average with 63 hits, 18 doubles, 11 home runs, and 52 RBI. Mason Cooper has 42 RBI and 6 home runs with a .367 batting average, while Jarren Wright hit .367 with 52 RBI and 58 hits on the season.
Jeb Bartle is 7-1 on season with a 3.42 ERA. He has 42 strike outs in 50.0 innings of work. Triston Todorowski, the ACC Tournament MVP, leads the team in strikeouts with 77. He is 8-3 in 63.2 innings pitched with a 3.96 ERA.
The winner of that game will advance to a winner’s bracket game set for 11 a.m. CST on Monday, while the loser will drop into an elimination game scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CST on Sunday.
For more information on the entire tournament, including streaming audio and video options, please visit the JUCO World Series website at jucogj.org/sports/baseball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.