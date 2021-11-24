GUNTERSVILLE — It’s a few days closer to Thanksgiving, and it's another day to think about how important holiday dinners are to us all. The food. The family. The camaraderie. The sense of community. On Dec.7, in an effort to help fill the table for those dealing with food insecurity in Marshall County, the local United Way will hold its annual community food drive to help food pantries and partner agencies stock up on basic food items for the holiday season.
The drive runs Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers will be set up at seven different locations throughout Marshall County. All Mitchell Grocery store locations will serve as drop off points for non-perishable food donations. These locations include Albertville, Arab, Boaz and Guntersville Foodland stores, Dennis Foodland in Grant, Douglas Food Valu, and Warehouse Discount in Arab. Check and cash donations are also accepted – checks should be made payable to United Way of Marshall County, memo: food drive, and can be mailed to 709 Blount Avenue, Guntersville, AL 35976.
Items requested include, but are not limited to, canned vegetables, canned fruits, soups, rice, beans, pasta, peanut butter, oatmeal. For those cleaning out their pantries and donating goods, please make sure items are not expired.
All the items collected will stay locally and help feed individuals and families in our community. All proceeds will benefit CASA of Marshall County, Domestic Violence Crisis Services, Meals on Wheels and Marshall County Christian Services (Second Chance Food Pantry in Albertville) and TESA (in Arab).
To learn more about the event, to make a contribution, or to learn more about United Way of Marshall County, please visit www.unitedwaymarshall.org or call the office at (256) 582-4700.
