Rosemary Rains Hubbard
Guntersville
Rosemary Rains Hubbard, 75, of Guntersville, died Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Graveside services will be April 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Guntersville Memorial Chapel prior to the service.
John Howard Thomas
Boaz
John Howard Thomas, 42, of Boaz, died on Friday, April 8, 2022, at his residence.
A memorial service was Sunday, April 10, 2022, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Aaron Johnson officiating.
Mr. Thomas is survived by his parents, Gerald and Susan Williams Thomas, of Boaz; sisters, Melina Morgan Diamond and Marty, of Boaz, and Mandy Thomas Langford and Joe, of Tennessee; and four nieces.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to either “His Place” Harvest Evangelism, P.O. Box 2888, Opelika, AL 36803 or to Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 1574, Albertville, AL 35950.
Brandon Bennett
Albertville
Brandon Bennett, 30, of Albertville, died April 7, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Service were Monday, April 22, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ricky Homes officiating. Burial was in Union Grove #2 Cemetery in Altoona.
Survivors include his wife, Katelynn Mann; daughters, Courtney Lassetter and Kaliegh Lassetter; sons, Caiden Jay Bennett and Sabastian Kayne Lee Bennett; mother, Marcia Bennett; and brothers, Daniel Sparks (Lennie), Blaine Sparks (Brooke), Blake Sparks (Shanna), Dustin Bennett, and Kameron Bennett (Emilee).
Danny Elrod
Horton
Danny Elrod, 66, of Horton, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
He is survived by his children, Brandy Nicole Elrod and Cody Elrod (Ashley); five grandchildren; parents, Billy Eugene and Ramona (NeSmith) Elrod; sister, Janice Greene; a niece and a nephew.
Brother Glen Stewart conducted the funeral service on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of The Snead Funeral Home. Interment was at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Patricia Lynn Franklin
Boaz
Patricia Lynn Franklin, 65, of Boaz, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022.
Services were Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial at Nixon Chapel Cemetery. Rev. Alan Hallmark officiated.
Mrs. Franklin is survived her son, Jason Franklin; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Janice Sims (James); and aunts, Doris Badgett, and Doris Harrison.
James D. Hitt
Horton
James D. Hitt, 53, of Horton, died April 7, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Memorial services were Monday, April 11, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dan Blakey officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Shelia Hitt; daughters, Jessica Price (Nathan Pinnell), Christina Price, Ella Price and Emma Price; and six grandchildren.
Norma Jean Fortenberry
Gadsden
Norma Jean Fortenberry, 79, of Gadsden, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at Riverview Medical Center.
She is survived by her son, Michael Fortenberry; brother, D.C. Kilgore; and godson, Robert Franklin.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with Chapel Service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.