GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Crossville Lions (2-1) doubled last year’s win total with a 52-44 victory over Ardmore on Saturday morning at Supreme Courts.
The Lions led 13-5, 24-20 and 31-30 at the quarter breaks and were able to pull away in the fourth period.
“I thought there were several opportunities for us to stretch the lead out and take control, but give credit to Coach [Bryant] O’Donnell and his kids for continuing to battle and make it interesting,” Crossville head coach Jay Shankles said.
Kaejuan Hatley led the way for the Lions with 29 points and 11 rebounds while going 10-of-12 from the free-throw line.
Also for the Lions, Ulises Figueroa scored nine, and Caleb Causey, Levi Bouldin and Josue Velazquez netted four each. Jesus Velazquez chipped in two. Josue Velazquez also had seven rebounds followed by Causey with six.
“I think this is the first game we have won the battle on the boards and that was big for us,” Shankles said. “We’re not the tallest team most nights, so we really have to battle for position and rebounds to be able to survive.
“Kaejuan faced a box-and-one for the first time this year, and we needed some others to step up and make shots.
“Uli hit three 3s that were huge for us and that helped. He shoots it really well. He’s playing the point by default, so he doesn’t get as many opportunities as we’d like for him, but he made the most of them tonight.”
Crossville’s Monday and Tuesday night games were rescheduled by the opponents due to the football playoffs, so the Lions play again on Friday at Woodville. The games will be played in front of their student body, starting with the varsity girls at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.