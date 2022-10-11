GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Rhonda McCoy’s trial on a charge that she harassed Black activist Unique Dunston ended in a hung jury and a mistrial when it went to trial a little over a month ago. Now Judge Donna S. Pate has issued a judgment of acquittal in the case, clearing McCoy of all charges.
McCoy’s attorney Dee Walker explained how it happened.
“At the end of the state’s case, or in this instance the city’s case, after all of the evidence has been presented, the defense normally asks for a judgment of acquittal,” Walker said. “It’s a routine thing you do.”
He did it in this case.
But after the case had ended, it came to Walker’s attention that the prosecutors had not provided to the court an ordinance showing that the city had adopted the state criminal code into its own ordinances. That is a very important element, he said.
“It is an essential element when a city case is appealed to Circuit Court,” Walker said. “The city has to prove that it had an ordinance adopting the state code with the section that was violated.”
Guntersville does have such an ordinance, Walker said. But it was not provided to the court.
So he filed a motion asking the judge to reconsider the motion for a judgment of acquittal. She immediately granted it, Walker said. She is a Madison County judge who was appointed to hear this case when all the local judges recused themselves.
“She granted the motion and dismissed the charge,” Walker said. “The case is over and done with. That’s that. I am glad for the city. I am glad for the county. And I am glad for my client.
“It has been a privilege to represent her,” Walker said.
Unique, a social activist who has been active in trying to get the county to take down the Confederate monument and flag at the Albertville Courthouse, and a few followers were having a protest in the Courthouse Grille on October 28, 2020.
They were chanting things like, “Take down that rebel flag,” and Unique was filming what was taking place, including other patrons of the grille.
Dunston alleged that McCoy tried to grab the phone she was filming with and hit her finger, subjecting her to the “unwanted touching” that was the basis of the harassment complaint. At trial, McCoy said she was simply putting up her hand to try to keep from being filmed, and Dunston pushed the phone into McCoy’s hand.
Despite watching video of the incident three times, the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict and a mistrial was declared.
