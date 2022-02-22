JACKSONVILLE -- Multiple times during the second half, the Guntersville Wildcats surged to pull within two points of Ramsay, looking to halt the Rams' run of trips to the State Final Four.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, each time they pulled close, the Rams had an answer, holding on to down Guntersville by a 65-56 final in the 5A boys Northeast Regional championship game, securing their fourth-straight trip to Birmingham.
The Wildcats were again paced by Brandon Fussell, who tied for the game-high with 22 points, going 12 of 13 at the line, while Tucker Leach buried four 3-pointers on his way to 14 points, and Cooper Davidson closed out his career with 13, going 5 of 8 from the field.
"I'm proud of our guys," Self said. "They battled hard, they played hard, they played really tough on both ends of the floor. They tried to put ourselves in a position to win the game."
After a back-and-forth opening period, it was the Rams who closed well, closing out the quarter strong to take a 13-10 lead after one period.
Out of the quarter break, it was Guntersville who made their move, as the Wildcats opened with the first six points of the frame to take a 16-13 lead, and forcing a timeout from the Rams.
Following the timeout, Ramsay turned its focus to the paint, scoring inside on drives, helping close the half on an 18-8 run to take a 31-24 lead into halftime. The Rams shot 60 percent on 2-point shots in the game, and held Guntersville without a field goal for the final six minutes of the opening half.
For the game, Ramsay was 20 of 33 on 2-point attempts, while scoring 36 of their 65 points in the paint.
Fussell netted 11 in the opening half to lead the way.
The Wildcats didn't go quietly in the second half, keeping within striking distance but seeing the Rams take a 42-36 lead to the fourth.
In a game of runs, Guntersville made their push out to open the fourth, getting six straight points to pull within two at 42-40, bringing the Guntersville fans to their feet, and forcing Ramsay into another timeout.
"It was awesome," Fussell said of the crowd and their energy. "We haven't been here, but everyone wanted to come see us. It was fun, and the atmosphere was crazy."
But as they did all game, Ramsay had an answer, coming out of the timeout and getting an and-one conversion to stretch the lead back to five, but followed by a Leach triple to make it 45-43.
That was as close as the Wildcats got the rest of the game, twice getting it down to three as the clock ticked down before Ramsay closed out the game, while Guntersville was kept at bay inside of the last minute.
The Wildcats end their season with a mark of 23-9, going 13-1 after the new year heading into Tuesday's game. Along the way, Guntersville wrapped up its third-straight undefeated season in area play, including a third-straight area tournament title, along with being the Marshall County runner-up.
"I'm just proud of my team," Self said. "I'm proud of the season, I'm proud of our effort, proud of the young men that they are and have become. I'm proud of this journey, I'm proud of these seniors. They helped us get back to where we want to be on a consistent basis. I'm proud of our fight tonight."
The Wildcats will graduate four seniors off the team.
"They stayed bought in to what we're doing," Self concluded. "To do what we did down the stretch and to finish the way we did, that's just our guys coming in every day, early morning getting shots up and working on our game. Staying late to practice, that's just their commitment throughout the season. These seniors are special. They're a really special group; they improve our team. I'm proud of them and the consistency throughout the whole season."
Ramsay moves on to the State Final Four in Birmingham, where the 5A bracket will begin on March 2.
