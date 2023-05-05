Saturday, May 6, Orioles, 6:15 p.m., FOX
Sunday, May 7, Orioles, 10:35 a.m., NBC Peacock
Tuesday, May 9, Red Sox, 6:20 p.m., TBS
Wednesday, May 10, Red Sox, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
Friday, May 12, at Blue Jays, 6:07 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
Saturday, May 13, at Blue Jays, 2:07 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
Sunday, May 14, at Blue Jays, 12:37 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
Monday, May 15, at Rangers, 7:05 p.m., Bally Sports South
Tuesday, May 16, at Rangers, 7:05 p.m., Bally Sports South
Wednesday, May 17, at Rangers, 7:05 p.m., Bally Sports South
Friday, May 19, Mariners, 6:20 p.m., Apple TV+
Saturday, May 20, Mariners, 6:15 p.m., FOX
Sunday, May 21, Mariners, 12:30 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
Monday, May 22, Dodgers, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
Tuesday, May 23, Dodgers, 6:20 p.m., TBS
Wednesday, May 24, Dodgers, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
NOTES: Travis d’Arnaud was scheduled to catch five innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday night and then serve as the designated hitter on Saturday. This will be the first time the veteran catcher has played since suffering a concussion on April 8. d’Arnaud’s rehab stint could last approximately one week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.