This is an opinion column.
The first time I ever heard my brother’s voice on the radio was May 1978, when I was a sixth-grader.
Jeff had finished his junior year at the University of Alabama and was working a summer internship for Sand Mountain Broadcasting in Albertville, better known as WAVU-AM/WQSB-FM. He debuted on an afternoon shift — maybe it was 1 o’clock.
My teacher for that period, Peggy Hulgan, had a radio in her classroom at Crossville Elementary, and she let me stay in from PE long enough to hear Jeff come on the air and deliver his introduction. I thought it was the coolest thing ever.
After Jeff graduated from the Capstone in May 1979, he returned to WAVU-WQSB as a full-time employee, launching an outstanding broadcasting career that led to something he never dreamed of back then — his induction into the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame.
Jeff joined seven other legends in the hall of fame’s class of 2022 — Tracy Hulgan, Cristie Brothers, Dale Pruitt, Matthew Lambert, C.M. Sanford, Billy Colburn and Bill Smith. The DCSHOF inducted the group during a June 25 banquet at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.
A 1975 Crossville graduate, Jeff played basketball for fellow DeKalb Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Harold Bobo. As a youth, he played baseball for another DCSHOF coach in Thurston “Skin” Johnston.
In 1986, Jeff teamed with play-by-play announcer Bill Prickett to call the action for Crossville’s unbeaten run to the Class 3A state football championship. In 2008, he teamed with fellow CHS graduate and play-by-play man Barry Galloway to call the Crossville varsity girls basketball team’s dash to the 3A State Tournament title.
But the role Jeff is best known for is serving as the host of the WQSB High School Football Scoreboard, the No. 1 rated high school football scoreboard show in Alabama. To multitudes of fans, he is “the voice” of high school football.
Harold Bouldin of Fyffe, who serves as vice president of the DCSHOF board of directors, told me he believes no one has done more to promote high school football in DeKalb County than Jeff and the late Jimmy Smothers, a Geraldine native and DCSHOF inductee.
Robert Reeves, Jon Holder and Phil Harris are three of Jeff’s co-hosts since the scoreboard debuted in the 1990 season. Jeff and Phil have been a team since 2008. The show’s 33rd season kicks off Aug. 19.
Jeff never missed a game during the Gene Stallings’ era of Alabama football from 1990-96, which meant he hosted the scoreboard show from the road a few times each season.
In 1991, he hosted from Randy Ross’ hotel room the night before the Alabama-Florida game in Gainesville. I remember a woman claiming to be an old flame of Randy’s called the show. Randy, a legendary Boaz Pirate athlete, served as Coach Stallings’ recruiting coordinator.
The Allen brothers and the Jarrells — L.B. and her late husband, Randell — traveled together to the Crimson Tide road games in the Stallings era.
Before the 1992 Alabama-Arkansas game in Little Rock, Randy was again a guest on the WQSB Scoreboard. I rode with Randell when we carried Randy back to the team hotel. On the return trip to our hotel, we encountered a torrential rainstorm. I offered earnest prayers for Randell, who had only one good eye. I could barely see the road with two good eyes, and I thought Randell might need some extra help from the good Lord to drive us back safely.
After I bought a cellphone, I often called Jeff to give him reports on the game I covered for The Reporter. A memorable report was after Crossville scored in the final minute of the fourth quarter to knock off unbeaten Geraldine 28-22 in the 2000 season.
Our late cousin, Greg Colvin, was Crossville’s public address announcer. After the game, he cranked up the song “Bad to the Bone” over the sound system so loud you could’ve heard it in Geraldine. They also heard it on WQSB during my call to Jeff.
Not long afterward, Greg said someone told him he needed to stay out of Geraldine, because there was a contract on his life over there. I laughed and asked Greg what he was going to do. He took a long drag from a cigarette, blew out the smoke and said, “I told’em just to bring it on.”
I’m ready for Jeff and Phil to bring us another year of the WQSB High School Football Scoreboard. It’s my prayer the Lord will strengthen their voices and keep them healthy and safe during the 2022 season.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
