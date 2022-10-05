GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Marshall County Revenue Commissioner Michael Johnson recently reminded residents that Oct. 1 marked not only the start of the 2022 property tax season, but also the last quarter to apply for 2023 tax year exemptions, to submit Business Personal Property Renditions, and to renew Manufactured Home registrations.
“The law requires all applications for exemptions from property taxes must be made before Jan. 1 of the next calendar year”, Johnson said in a news release. “If you have bought a home, it is important to apply for your homestead as soon as possible but certainly before the end of the year else it will not be applied until the 2024 or later tax year.”
Residents may apply for a homestead exemption on their primary residence, which is exclusively single-family owner-occupied.
“A common misperception is that there is an age at which you no longer have to pay property tax,” Johnson said.
For home owners at least 65 years of age, an additional exemption from the state portion of the homestead’s property tax may be requested. For those 65 or older with combined owner(s) annual income of less than $12,000, a complete exemption from homestead property tax may be requested.
Homeowners who have been deemed “totally and permanently disabled” by the Social Security Administration or VA may apply for this exemption. Proof of eligibility is necessary to apply.
Johnson said veterans must be deemed 100% disabled rather than drawing 100% disability. The state does not provide for any proration of exemption for veterans.
“It is very unfortunate that these men and women, who have been left something less than 100% disabled, yet certainly not 100% healthy, have no relief on property tax commensurate with their disability,” Johnson said.
Anyone with questions concerning exemptions is encouraged to call the Revenue Commissioner’s Office at 256-571-7743.
Johnson said it was time for businesses to submit 2023 Business Person Property Renditions.
Each business operating within Marshall County, regardless of tax jurisdiction, must submit a completed form, which itemizes the personal property used by and for the business. Renditions not submitted by Jan. 1 will face delinquent fees and penalties, he said.
The window for Manufactured Home (mobile home) registration renewal is Oct. 1 to Nov. 30, Johnson said.
“Each manufactured home must bear a current decal which demonstrates that the owner has either renewed the home’s registration or has paid ad valorem tax on the home,” he said.
Registration for manufactured homes must be completed by Nov. 30 to avoid penalties and or fines.
Property tax collection begins Oct. 1 with collections becoming delinquent after Dec. 31. Payments may be made online by following the Property Tax link found at marshallco.org, in person at the Revenue Commissioner’s Office, or by mail.
