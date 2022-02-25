This is an opinion piece.
The Guntersville City Council will meet Monday evening at 5 p.m. and they will take public comments both pro and con on the proposal to locate the Marshall County Veterans Freedom Park in a corner of the grassy open space next to the Rotary Cabin on Sunset Drive.
This is a call for all veterans, their families and patriots in general to show up at that meeting to indicate they are in favor of the park. I’d like the place to be packed with veterans and supporters wearing caps, T-shirts and anything else that shows their patriotism and their service.
I am part of the Veterans Freedom Park committee. I have been involved in this effort from the beginning. You might say it was thrust upon me.
Chief Jim Peterson called me one day last spring and said “We are forming a committee to build a freestanding veterans park. You’re on it and we’re meeting at your place Monday night at 5:00.”
How can you say no?
For years and years, Veterans Day and Memorial Day services have been held in front of the Marshall County Courthouse. If you’ve ever attended one of those, you know the problems with that. Highway 431 runs right smack dab through the middle of our fair city. At the services, you can’t hear the speakers. Parking is problematic. It’s just not good.
Our mission was and remains simple: An elegant park that memorializes and honors the sacrifices of our veterans and serves as a dignified place to hold these yearly observances. We’d also like the park to have an education component so that future generations of youth can understand how military service provides the very blanket of freedom we enjoy.
The guys on the original committee were Peterson, myself, Bill Yancy, Jim Gibson and Mike Conner. Pretty soon, Larry Bodine joined and then every veterans organization in Marshall County was represented. We outgrew the meeting space at the Advertiser-Gleam and had to move to the Rec Center.
We first tried to get permission to build a small veterans park in the upper parking deck on Worth Street. It looks out over the city and the lake, almost like a fort or outpost overlooks a place. It has a bit of military history of its own. It’s a stone’s throw from where Union troops road into Guntersville in 1864 along what is now Taylor Street.
The committee had a spur-of-the-moment Memorial Day service at the Worth Street site and 50 to 75 people showed up, showing promise for that location. But the city apparently is working some plans for the old post office and we got nixed pretty quickly on that potential site.
We were offered the piece of ground behind the Guntersville Farmers Market. It’s on the lake. It’s not bad, but a couple of things killed it in the minds of a majority of our committee. The sewage pumping station or whatever it is next to it is unsightly. And the Farmers Market would completely cover up the view of the park from the road.
We were also offered a site next to the large rock wall on Lurleen Drive. While it has a nice view, chunk rock sometimes falls off the wall and there’s absolutely no shade for guests visiting the park. The committee rejected that site pretty fast.
When the committee met with the City Council late last year, it looked like the spot next to Rotary Cabin was a go. The city even drew up proposed papers for the group. But a few people spoke against the park at a Council meeting and here we are, with the future of the site up in the air.
I have tremendous respect for Judy Manning – she was my 9th grade English teacher – and for Dr. Sarah Martin. But I disagree with them about the Veterans Park ruining the green space next to Rotary Cabin. The park will consist of the American flag, the state flag, the POW flag and then monuments and flags of each branch of service arranged in a semi-circle.
Green space will be preserved and I feel the Veterans Park will be the most beautiful Veterans Park in north Alabama. I think it might actually enhance tourism and draw people to visit it.
We don’t intend to do anything to harm the eagles that nest nearby. Let’s be honest. At any given time during nesting season, there are anywhere from 6 to a dozen people or more camped out under the nest photographing the eagles. These birds are acclimated to people.
If anything, we think having our national symbol next to the park enhances what we are trying to do. We had a Veterans Day service at the site in November and had a majestic flyover by the eagles.
Now the future of the park at this location hangs in the balance. If you care anything at all about honoring our veterans and our nation’s proud military heritage, please attend Monday’s meeting. You don’t necessarily have to speak. Your presence alone will send a powerful message, especially if we pack Town Hall.
Anthony Campbell is managing editor for The Advertiser Gleam in Guntersville. He can be reached at anthony.campbell@advertisergleam.com.
