Gleason M. Simpson
Boaz
Gleason M. Simpson, 50, of Boaz, died April 13, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Services will be at 2 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bro. Gregg Dorsett officiating. Burial will follow in High Point Cemetery in Horton. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah Simpson; daughter, Whitney Simpson; son, Austin Simpson; mother, Margarett Simpson; sister, Cindy Hall (Larry); and brothers, Kerry Simpson (Lisa) and Timothy Simpson (Trisha).
Iva Nell Lang
Albertville
Iva Nell Lang, 79, of Albertville, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital.
Mrs. Lang’s funeral was Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Boaz Carr Funeral Home. Burial was at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Rev. Benny Anthony officiated the service.
She is survived by her son, Michael Lang; daughters, Annette (Terry) Bryant and Regina (Ken) Patricio; brother, Bobby Anthony; sisters, Bonnie Farmer and Ann Kirkland; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
James Bruce Coley
Gadsden
James Bruce Coley, 70, of Gadsden, died on April 10, 2023.
The funeral will be a private ceremony with only close family members present. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Becky Coley; daughters, Emily Webb and Whitney Nelson; three grandchildren; and a brother, Charles Coley.
Mary Ann Conley
Guntersville
Mary Ann Conley, 66, of Guntersville, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
A memorial service will be Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Guntersville Memorial Chapel.
Survivors include a daughter, Melanie Garcia (Mario); brother, Thomas Earl Conley (Caroline): three nieces; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The family requests donations to the family in lieu of flowers.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
