ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Employees will sell the first show tickets and pop up buckets of popcorn next week at the new Lucas Cinemas.
A ribbon cutting will be held Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lucas Cinema movie theater located on U.S. 431 across the street from the Shepherd’s Cove Hospice Thrift Shoppe.
The celebration will include tours of the theater, but a private event scheduled will mean the public must wait until Friday, Dec. 9 to enjoy their first show.
“It is an unbelievable venue,” said Albertville Economic Development Director Mike Price. “Anyone who takes one of the tours will be highly impressed.”
The Albertville area has been without a movie theater for more than a year when the Boaz 9 Cinema closed in August 2021.
Work on building the cinema has been underway for many months, hampered by supply chain issues.
“With the cinema, they have so many specialized electronics used in their facility,” Price said. “Getting a theater like that built in good times usually take about 12 months. But when you add supply chain issues and Covid-19 complications, it lengthens the process.”
Albertville Chamber of Commerce Director of Finance and Membership Kathy Gore said cinema officials had hoped to be open prior to Thanksgiving.
“Like everything else, with Covid, things got backed up,” she said.
The Albertville location is the third Lucas Cinemas theater in the nation with other locations in Maysville, Ky. and Fort Benning, Ga.
Company president and CEO Jim Lucas said the new theater will have the “latest and greatest” technology, from projection and sound to concessions and seating.
“It truly is the latest, greatest in sound and sight and the seats, which is what’s important.” he said. “...You go to Birmingham and all the theaters there that you tour, they’re not going to have the amenities that we’re going to have here.”
Some of those amenities include top-of-the-line laser projectors, wrapped floating screens, heated reclining seats, ambient lighting and Dolby Digital sound systems.
In the main entrance, the cinema will offer a wide variety of concessions — including taps from Main Channel Brewery — and will also feature a game room. The theater will have 10 auditoriums and be able to seat roughly 900 total. The largest theater will have a 60-foot screen and seat about 189 people, Zehr said.
“I’m excited for the public to get in here and see their reaction,” Lucas said.
