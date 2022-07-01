To most people and athletes, the month of June might be considered a slow time of the year.
School is out, and there’s not a ton of school-related athletics happening. But down in Guntersville, the Supreme Courts sports facility is the busiest place in the area during June, recently wrapping up a month that saw more than 900 playdates that featured high school summer teams traveling as much as five hours to take part in the games.
So how did a small training facility that started out in a warehouse grow into one of the state’s premier basketball and volleyball destinations? Simply, because there was a need for it according to owner Jonathan Hyde.
“I volunteered with my former high school coach to help coach middle school boys 10 years ago,” Hyde explained. “And it turned out that it was an unbelievable talented group, and that had really good players and athletes, and were really successful. And through that started training the kids and opened up a little Guntersville travel organization for those guys. And from that it opened up a training facility, where all we did was training, and that led to more teams.
“And then we started to realize there was such a need in this area. We were having to travel to Atlanta and all over to play teams, and I realized there was a need here for it. Kids need to go play and train, and have people come into our city to play, so I learned that over time, and we’ve kind of built it into a destination spot for travel teams and local teams.”
That work wasn’t easy though, with the first spot Hyde trained at being a warehouse at the top of the mountain behind Ameritek. It was far from the enormous, state-of-the-art facility that Supreme Courts has today in Guntersville. The original facility featured a concrete floor and two basketball goals that Hyde had to install, and was only for basketball training. Despite the humble beginnings, Hyde said they had big numbers in the early days, showing the need for such a program and facility, with around 125 kids playing in the early days.
Fast forward five years, and the facility along Alabama Highway 69 just after crossing the bridge is buzzing with games six days a week.
For Hyde and Shane McFry, the influx of games just came from connections with area coaches, and then simply trying to give the teams that showed up a premier experience.
“Shane McFry has been unbelievably valuable for me,” Hyde said. “We sat down and created a list of coaches and just kind of reached out to our contacts, and tried to do things the right way. If somebody comes to play that their game runs on time, that everything is prompt, and when they leave the facility that they have a good feeling. You’re always going to have a winner and loser, but if you can bridge that gap of the loser leaving upset, but if the facility has done their job, games on time, staff has been hospitable, then they’ll come back, and that’s kind of how we did it.”
Making their summer with over 900 basketball games, and soon to be hundred of volleyball matches throughout July, even more impressive is the sheer amount of work that goes into planning a playdate that features dozens of schools. Many area schools have hosted similar type playdates, but haven’t continued to do them because of the amount of planning and organizing that goes into a day or weekend, while also trying to juggle the responsibility of coaching their own team.
That’s where Supreme Courts comes in.
“A lot of people think you just show up at 3 p.m. and these games happen,” Hyde added. “You take a gate, sell Powerade and popcorn, but there’s countless hours of putting together a schedule and communicating, coordinating where they stay, there’s all kinds of logistics that people don’t see behind the scenes.
“It’s countless hours. Shane does an unbelievable job, and we’ve spent countless hours as a staff making these schedules. June, we work 18-hour days. It’s crazy, it’s over and over. We’re doing what people don’t want to do I guess you could say. It’s tough for a school every time to host what we host, because they have to coach their team. But we’re aware of certain teams, the areas, and crossovers, so we can put really good matchups that teams want to play, or to come down and play somebody different.”
In addition to basketball, Hyde said that in the last couple of years, volleyball has taken off at the facility for the same reasons basketball did. And it’s not just ball sports that the facility hosts, but also archery, with Hyde noting that up to 80 shooters can participate at one time inside the facility.
With June in the books and July set to get busy, Hyde said the goal going forward is to continue to provide a place for players of any age and ability, but hopes that their growth can lead to even bigger tournaments and exposure for those who come play at Supreme Courts.
“Just keep providing an outlet for guys and girls to come play no matter what their skill level,” Hyde concluded. “Keep that and grow, potentially get some bigger tournament and college exposure stuff. We just want to keep offering people within an hour, hour and a half a great facility to play and train.”
