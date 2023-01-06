With a size of 800 strong, the Town of Douglas has plans to continue to grow in 2023.
Mayor Corey Hill said he has a positive outlook for the coming year with many things in the works:
Paving
“We have a big paving project that we’re going to do on Otinger and Plunkett,” said Mayor Hill.
“We have grant money that will help us with that project. We are going to install a new waterline and new fire hydrants and pave that road in the area. It’s going to be a big deal. We plan to start that in spring 2023.”
Sewer
Hill also has plans for a sewer.
“We’ve been working on a partnership with other folks and are still working on getting a sewer in Douglas,” he continued. “One thing were looking at now is maybe running it just on Hwy. 75 through town.”
Hill said the process just started about a month ago and it is going to be a long process. Their goal is to at least get the school on it and then get the businesses on it.
Ball Fields
Hill said they have struggled in the past with getting help running the ball fields.
“We’ve got a group of guys that have come in and have headed up that and they are doing a fantastic job,” he said. The group is headed up by Adam Strickland.
Plans for fencing to be put up is also in the works.
“Marshall County Commissioner Lee Sims is also going to help us do work down there. We expect to see a lot of improvements this coming year with the ball fields.”
New Business
“We’ve been negotiating with another retail business to come to town,” Mayor said. “I believe they will announce in late January or February and they will break ground in March. If it works out, I believe it will be a good fit for Douglas and give people a place to shop so they don’t have to go into town.”
Hill said he would love to get people to annex into Douglas so the town gets bigger and be bigger. That might open the possibility for a chain restaurant to look again at the population and consider opening.
Douglas Police
The department will be receiving a few new police vehicles next year.
“We have new police vehicles ordered but they are on backorder, everyone is having trouble getting police vehicles,” said Mayor Hill. “They are going to be Fords. We haven’t had Fords in a long time.”
Grant money helped pay for the vehicles.
Hill thinks that hiring new officers might be a challenge next year but continues to be positive.
“Overall, I think, every police department is hiring officers,” he said. “We have room for one more officer, since we lost one last year. He took another position at the Arsenal. So, that’s something we are certainly going to look into, but right now, we have a good group that love the town of Douglas and keeping it safe. That will be our challenge going forward is hiring police officers. Right now, we will continue to work with what we have.”
Douglas Fire
“In 2022, we’ve added more members to our department,” said Douglas Fire Chief Jeremy Sides. “We have around 30 members but they don’t all come to the meetings or respond to calls. We do have 10 active members.”
The Department was able to buy more equipment, turn some of their gas powered things into battery powered and in the upcoming year, plan for more.
“We want to purchase more turnouts and more equipment,” Sides continued. “We will also be doing mutual aide training with Pleasant Grove and Nixon Chapel Departments.”
He said the department had a little over 200 calls for the year, which was up from 2021.
“We want to say thank you to 911 and the County Commission for our new radios. We had bought some ourselves already, so between what we had purchased and what we were given, all active members now have new radios.”
