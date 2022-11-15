The Douglas High School basketball teams started 2-0 on the 2022-23 season by sweeping Asbury and Fort Payne.
VARSITY BOYS
Douglas 46, Asbury 28: The Eagles took charge in the second half to beat their Marshall County rival in their season opener Nov. 10.
Asbury led 8-4 and 17-13 at the first-half breaks, but the Eagles outscored the Rams 17-3 in the third quarter to soar in front 30-20 at the last break. Jaylen Spain and Logan Puckett both contributed five points in the third for Douglas.
Cooper Butler and Spain topped the Eagles with eight points each. Dakota Stewart netted seven, and Jackson Sims and Zaidrian Rohrig both scored six.
Puckett finished with five while Brody Campbell and Eli Teal got three each.
Asbury’s Caleb Gentry scored a game-best 11 points. Jayven McCoy and Haden Morton netted five each, Evan Seay four and Lucas Wyatt three.
Douglas 59, Fort Payne 40: The Eagles outscored Class 6A Fort Payne 19-2 in the second quarter and maintained their momentum in the second half to win their home opener Nov. 11 at Loyd Berry Gymnasium.
Douglas trailed 13-11 after a quarter, but it sank four 3-pointers in the second period, two of them by Teal. The hot shooting from the perimeter helped propel the Eagles to a 30-15 margin at intermission. They led 46-26 at the final break.
Teal’s 11 points paced a quartet of double-figure scorers for DHS. Sims, Spain and Stewart tossed in 10 each.
Hunter Matthews and Rohrig both scored seven, and Warren Alexander and Gaius Spurgeon contributed two apiece.
The Eagles travel to Brindlee Mountain on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:15 p.m.
VARSITY GIRLS
Douglas 47, Asbury 28: New head coach Cliff Mitchell triumphed in his debut, as his Lady Eagles squad owned leads of 10-9, 23-19 and 38-24 at the quarter breaks in the Nov. 10 matchup at Asbury.
Sydnie Sanders paced Douglas’ offense with 12 points. Madison Franklin netted nine and Tori Rojek and Carlie Camp both seven.
Crimson Sanders and Maddie Hayes contributed four each, and Chloe Avans and Mallory Ackles both tossed in two.
Asbury’s Sheyla Pacheco scored a game-high 13 points. Vanessa Cruz netted nine, Alyssa Fowler and Daisy Zurita both two and Katlyn Pilkington and Lilly Patrick one apiece.
Douglas 34, Fort Payne 21: The Lady Eagles shut down Class 6A Fort Payne’s attack to post the win in their home opener Nov. 11.
The matchup was tied 4-4 after a quarter, but Douglas built advantages of 16-9 and 29-13 at the other quarter breaks.
Sydnie Sanders and Rojek scored eight each, leading the Lady Eagles.
Franklin contributed five, Hayes four, Crimson Sanders three and Juliana Allen, Camp and Ackles all two.
DHS plays at Brindlee Mountain on Friday, Nov. 18 at 5:45 p.m.
