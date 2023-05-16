SARDIS CITY — The Sardis Lions opened their 2023 baseball season with a 5-3 triumph over Etowah County rival Hokes Bluff on Feb. 20 at Jacksonville State’s Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.
Three months later, the Lions will close the greatest season in program history by playing for a Class 5A state championship at the home of the Gamecocks.
On May 12, Sardis swept archrival Boaz 4-2 and 7-5 in the 5A state playoff semifinals. The Lions advance to the state finals for the first time, where they face Holtville High School of Deatsville in Elmore County.
The championship series opener is slated for Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m. at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Game two is Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. at Jax State, followed by game three if necessary.
“I sat there and told the guys at the beginning of the year, everybody was wondering why we played at JSU opening day against Hokes Bluff, and I straight up told them, if we’re going to finish here, we might as well start here,” Sardis head coach Kevin Vinson said.
“I knew the type of guys I had. They’re grinders … they’re going to battle and battle and battle and do what they’ve got to do to get the job done. Hopefully everything goes our way next week.”
In game one against Boaz, the Lions seized command for good with a three-run third inning that broke a 1-1 tie. In game two, Sardis jumped to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning and survived a tremendous rally by the Pirates in the bottom of the seventh.
Boaz cut a 7-3 deficit to 7-5 behind two singles and three walks, with the final two walks issued with the bases loaded. Sardis reliever Russ Wiggs pitched to one batter, striking him out swinging to leave the bases loaded and end the game and series.
“The guys on the field were calm,” Vinson said of the tense seventh inning. “I didn’t have any issues with them. My problem was keeping the guys in the dugout calm.
“I said everything’s good. We’re fine. We’ve been in this situation before and we’ve got the dogs to do it. And we had the dogs tonight, and I’m happy for them.”
Sardis Principal Josh Wallace estimated the crowd at 1,600 based on ticket sales and those who signed in at the pass gate.
“This was the absolute best high school baseball atmosphere I would be willing to say that’s ever happened in the entire state of Alabama,” Vinson said. “I’ve never seen an atmosphere like this.
“I’ve been a part of state championship games, I’ve been a part of semifinal games, I’ve been a part of some big games, and there’s never been an atmosphere that I’ve seen like this ever.
“I mean, it was 20 rows deep. We had people standing on top of the dadgum football bleachers trying to be able to see in here. Incredible, absolutely incredible.”
Vinson praised Boaz head coach Adam Keenum and his team.
“When we saw them the first time in area play, they were good and they gave us everything we wanted, but for them to go on the run they went on to get to this point and then to battle the way they battled today, he’s done an incredible job,” Vinson said.
“I know they’ve got a lot of seniors, I feel sorry for them, but they’ve done an incredible job and had an incredible run.
“I’m proud for the whole community. Good gracious, you couldn’t get anything better than what we had tonight from both sides.
“Now, we’ve got to go play for a ring. That was our goal at the beginning of the year, and now we’ve got the opportunity to do it.”
