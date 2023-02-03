GERALDINE — Geraldine receiver Cody Satterfield said he’s always dreamed of playing college football, especially at the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, or Division I, level.
Satterfield’s dream came true Wednesday afternoon when he signed a letter of intent with his favorite team, Jacksonville State, during a ceremony in Nix Gymnasium. Family members, teammates, coaches, friends, faculty members and administrators attended the ceremony to help Satterfield celebrate his accomplishment.
“I’ve always went to Jacksonville State games,” Satterfield said. “I’ve wanted to go there my whole life. It’s an honor.
“When I went down to visit JSU, they were showing us the new facility and what’s going to happen. It was nice.”
The Gamecocks are moving to the FBS level beginning with the 2023 season, when they join Conference USA. Their 12-game schedule includes six at Burgess-Snow Field.
JSU kicks off the season by hosting UTEP on Aug. 26 in their first home game against an FBS foe in program history.
“First off, Cody’s a wonderful young man,” Geraldine head coach Michael Davis said. “Secondly, he has all the intangibles to be successful. He has a long frame, and he’s a very athletic kid who can run and jump.
“He’s been pretty locked in on JSU from the beginning. I think that’s where his heart is. He’s grown up going to games and has family ties to JSU. I think that’s where he’s comfortable — it feels like home to him, so I think it’s a really good fit.
“If you take the sport away, would you still choose to go to that university? And if the answer’s yes, then that’s where you need to go.”
Satterfield suffered an injury in the Bulldogs’ spring jamboree last May, which left him questionable for the start of the 2022 season. However, Satterfield was determined not to miss any of his senior campaign.
“When I went to therapy, I was just giving it my all because I wanted to be back for that first game, Coosa Christian, and I was able to and made some great plays in that game,” he said. “I was just glad I could make it back.”
Satterfield caught a 40-yard pass for Geraldine’s first touchdown in a 36-7 victory over Coosa.
Satterfield shined throughout the 2022 season, which will be remembered as one of the best in school history.
The Bulldogs finished 9-4 and reached the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state playoffs by upsetting No. 5 Winfield and No. 1 Mars Hill Bible. It’s the first time Geraldine defeated two top-five opponents in the postseason.
“The community was doubting us, but I had high hopes we were going to win,” Satterfield said of the Mars Hill upset. “I just went into that game with high hopes.”
Satterfield caught six passes for 105 yards against Mars Hill, including a 36-yard reception that provided the big play on the Bulldogs’ go-ahead touchdown drive in the second quarter.
“To see the success that Cody had, given the injury that he had, was incredible,” Davis said. “He broke the school’s single-season receiving record, 738 yards, an outstanding year.
“As the season went on he got healthier, so it really helped us throughout the stretch. He started playing defense into the year and that’s why.
“He’s still raw. I think his best football is ahead of him. He’s played receiver for two years, truly. I’m excited to see where he can take this thing.”
