The Atlanta Braves announced Thursday afternoon that the Commissioners Trophy, the championship trophy for Major League Baseball captured by the Braves last fall, will be making a stop in Albertville this summer as part of their World Champions Trophy Tour.
The Tour will makes its stop in Albertville on June 25 at Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater, and is scheduled to start at noon.
The tour will travel throughout the southeast through the spring and summer, stopping in 151 locations to commemorate 151 years of Braves baseball.
At each stop, the World Series Trophy will be there for fans to take photos with, along with programming from the Braves entertainment teams, alumni, and more are certain locations.
In addition to the stop in Albertville, the trophy will have four other stopes in Alabama during March and April: March 28 at Logan Hall Lawn at Tuskegee University, March 30 at Troy University’s Trojan Arena, April 1 at a University of Alabama baseball game in Tuscaloosa, and April 3 at Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham Crossplex.
For more information on the tour or for additional details, visit www.braves.com/TrophyTour.
