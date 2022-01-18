Much like the year before, 2021 was a tough time for a lot of people. But despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and economics issues facing the nation, the City of Albertville managed to maintain its upward trajectory by building on past successes.
The Reporter asked city officials to reflect back on 2021 to determine what were some of the year’s highlights and setbacks as well as what the future may hold for the Heart of Sand Mountain.
A place for business
“As an administration, we feel extremely fortunate to have experienced the year we did in 2021, amidst such continued adversity across the nation, with the still lingering effects of the pandemic and the economic constraints that have come along with it,” Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea said. “By the grace of God, we were able to stay full steam ahead and come out in the positive on most every front.”
Last year alone, the city saw the opening of more than seven new businesses including Food City, Ulta, Five Below at the Albertville Marketplace development, Dunkin Donuts, Firehouse Subs, and Venture Out Supply Co. and at Spurlin Pointe and Dollar Tree just down the highway.
In addition to new business on the highway, local investors and business owners ramped up their efforts to revitalize Downtown Albertville. Several new store fronts and businesses moved in near Main Street including Brindley’s Pharmacy, Bucci Boutique, Busted Oak Bourbon Society, Sticks & Vines, Stach & Co., Pico De Gallo House, Yeimi’s Pastries, and inside the newly rehabilitated 75 & Main Building (formerly Courington Arcade), welcomed Adis L. Mercantile, Bucci Beaus, Plaid Giraffe, Lake Guntersville Flowers, and House of Hair
“We are very grateful to downtown investors and merchants for believing in Albertville and what downtown could once again be,” Honea said. “[We’re] still working and still have a ways to go but have come so far.”
A place to work
Along with economic expansion came improvements to the city’s internal operations. Last year, the city added cost of living adjustment raises for all municipal employees on top of a new pay scale that was implemented in 2020.
In its ongoing commitment to being among the “most competitive municipalities in our region,” Albertville was able to in 2021 maintain adequate employment numbers despite the employment climate nationwide, which it attributes in part to the “culture that’s being built within the city.”
Other internal growth highlights for 2021 include:
• Ordering 10 new Chevrolet Tahoes and other public safety equipment and vehicles.
• Launching the new “Heart of Sand Mountain” brand
• Hired new full time code enforcement officer, Matt Evans. City officials said Evans “has hit the ground running and is doing a great job,” and it hopes to add another enforcer position to help step up the city’s beautification efforts in the new year.
• Albertville Regional Airport, one of the city’s largest economic engines, continued to see growth in based aircraft. Now home to 50 aircraft and 10 corporate jets, with 3 corporate jets being added in ’21. Airport saw record setting fuel sales in 2021.
• Implementing the new Albertville Curbside Recycle program amidst global recycling crisis with China’s ban on recyclables from the US and high contamination rates from single-stream recycling going to Republic Services.
On a more bitter sweet note, Albertville said goodbye to several of its longtime employees. Fire Chief Brad Hix retired early in 2021 after more than 30 years in service to the city, and Chief Jason Beam was named as the new fire chief to fill that position. Police Chief Jamie Smith ended his 29-year career with the city last month, with Assistant Chief J.T. Cartee taking over on Jan. 3. Airport Director Jerry Cofield also announced his retirement at the end of last year after serving in that role for over 16 years. The city said it’s still looking for someone to fill that position.
A challenging year
As successful as 2021 was for the City of Albertville, it was not without its fair share of challenges.
Despite big plans for grand opening of Sand Mountain Park in 2020, constraints from the COVID pandemic, one of the rainiest years in north Alabama history, and construction delays lead to a staggered opening with the Fitness Center opening in November of ’20 and the remainder of the Park opening in April 2021 with the first outdoor waterpark season opening in May.
The park hosted over 75 events in its first full year open including eight concerts, various gym events, banquet and charity events, specialty events like Vintage Market Days of Alabama, MMA fights, numerous other community focused events and a high volume of sports tournaments.
“We weathered our first concert season at Sand Mountain Amphitheater with a music and entertainment industry that was virtually shut down during the time we should’ve been booking in advance of last year,” city officials said. “Looming concerns over COVID and the natural adjustments and birth pains that come with launching a first-year venue were things that were navigated all season long.”
Still, the amphitheater hosted several headline acts including Lee Brice, Tracy Lawrence, Zac Williams, Skillet, Brantley Gilbert, Chris Tomlin with Kari Jobe and Bethel Music, TLC, Clint Black with Joe Nichols, the Air National Guard Band of the South, in addition to other events at the amphitheater such as Taps & Tunes Brewfest, Bags & Brews Cornhole Tournament, family movie nights and more. The park is planning another round of eight to 10 concerts in 2022, city officials said.
The city said it also saw delays in construction on other previously mentioned projects due to national issues with inflation, overseas shipment delays with materials and labor shortages. “
“But all in all, extremely lucky to have not lost any projects and most all are moving well now,” the city said.
Goals for 2022
“It was a tough but historic year for the City of Albertville, and we now look to this year with so much enthusiasm for what’s to come,” Honea said. “2022 will be a breakthrough year for not only this community, but also for Marshall County and the surrounding area as a whole.”
Albertville officials said they will continue “working tirelessly” to position the city for further growth and progress on many fronts including retail, restaurant, industrial and quality of life:
• Several businesses and restaurants that were announced to be moving into the area last year are expected to open in 2022 including Buffalo Wild Wings, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Mariott, Hampton Inn, Papa Dubi’s new restaurant, Beef ‘O Brady’s, Lucas Cinemas, Rural King and Tropical Smoothie Café.
• The completion of the rehabilitation project where U.S. Highway 431 and Edmondson Street meet will help ease traffic by serving as a segway for out-of-town visitors into Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater.
• Renovation of the train depot in downtown Albertville is set to begin in 2022. The first stage of this project will be to restore the structural integrity of the building, city officials said. The second stage will be cosmetic improvements.
• The runway rehabilitation project at the Albertville Regional Airport is expected to be complete in 2022. The cost for the project was approximately $2 million, 95% of which came from federal funds.
“There is much to be proud of, and I am extremely humbled and grateful for every ounce of support our administration and city employees, industries and business owners, merchants, schools and partners have received from this community,” Mayor Honea said. “Please keep it up and continue doing what you’re doing. Remember to shop and support local. It’s working.”
