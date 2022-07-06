HORTON – The National Association for Family Child Care, or NAFCC, recently awarded the country’s top honor for high-quality family child care programs to Chasity Watts, operator of Chasity Watts Daycare in Horton.
NAFCC accreditation is a rigorous quality improvement system that uses a set of standards to recognize high-quality child care programs operating in the residence of the child care professional. In Alabama, almost 11 percent of licensed family child care programs have achieved this recognition; considerably higher than the two percent nationwide average.
Watts, who has been a child care educator for 19 years, said she most enjoys developing personal relationships with the children and families. “The children you take care of become more like family than a job,” she said.
To earn NAFCC accreditation, Watts went through an extensive self-study, training and quality improvement process with the support of her mentor, Karla Martin, from the Family Child Care Partnerships- Accreditation Facilitation Program, or FCCP-AFP, administered by Auburn University. FCCP-AFP is a statewide quality enhancement, accreditation facilitation program funded through a contract with the Alabama State Department of Human Resources. It delivers mentoring, training, technical assistance and financial support to licensed family child care providers in Alabama seeking to attain national accreditation.
“As the only national system for recognizing family child care educators, NAFCC accreditation is verification of an individual’s commitment to high quality,” said Carol S Jackson, FCCP-AFP accreditation manager.
