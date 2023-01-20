Anita McBurnett leaves behind an indelible mark on Marshall County after spending more than two decades as the Emergency Management Agency director.
She died Tuesday at Marshall Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Guntersville following a lengthy illness.
“I’ve worked with her going on 13 years now,” said Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson.
“She’s one of the most dedicated people I’ve ever worked with and I’ve worked with a lot of people in the private sector and government.
“She lived EMA and her job. EMA was her passion.”
Making a difference in people’s lives drove Anita from a career redesigning solid rocket motors to a career in emergency management.
Raised on a farm and having five siblings, Anita learned early on the value of hard work, teamwork and doing what had to be done. During her school years at Lincoln High School, she enjoyed mentoring younger students, played on sports teams, travel softball and was drum major.
It was that spirit of teamwork, her organizational skills and her ability to coordinate efficiently that drew her to a job in the EMA.
“Anita was a pillar of the EMA community,” said EMA Director Blake Farmer.
“She was not just dedicated to local EMA, but to EMA in the whole state. She was an advocate for everybody. Her main thing was to always be prepared.
“She always said ‘Be prepared for the worst and hope for the best.’”
From 2005 until her retirement in July 2022, Anita served as the Director of the Marshall County Emergency Agency. Anita has received numerous awards throughout her career. In 2013, Anita was awarded Alabama Association of Emergency Managers’ most prestigious honor-The Pat Neuhauser Spirit of EMA Award. The same year, the Marshall County EMA won the AAEM Preparedness Program of the Year Award. Anita also served as the President of the Alabama Association of Emergency Managers from 2014-2017, making a difference throughout the State of Alabama.
In her two-decade history with the Marshall County EMA, Anita was invaluable in guiding the county through numerous natural disasters including the infamous tornado outbreak of 2011 and of course the Covid 19 pandemic.
Farmer said McBurnett worked tirelessly for improvements to policy, equipment and standards for many groups.
“It didn’t matter if it was for the police department, fire department, school systems or community groups,” Farmer said. “She had her hand in so many things.
“She truly knew how to pull the community together during times of disaster. She knew how to make a team of people come together and make it work.”
Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent said McBurnett was a gifted and persistent grant writer, winning numerous grants over the years.
“She was able to get a grant for the Coroner’s Office allowing us to purchase communications equipment that brought us into line with the current system,” Nugent said. “That was an upgrade and expense the county commission didn’t have to pay for.”
Nugent said she assisted him in planning for the never-before-seen Covid-19 pandemic fallout.
“We didn’t know what to expect, and she was right there working with us to plan for something no one wants to think about,” he said. “We worked together to make plans for all the ‘what ifs’ that came with the pandemic. She was tireless in making sure we covered every eventuality.”
Farmer said she continuously tested the system, never being satisfied with the status quo.
“She was never complacent with anything,” he said. “She always kept testing the system to find out what worked and if it didn’t work, she figured out why. She figured out the best way to make changes so it would work.”
Hutcheson said McBurnett’s legacy will live on in the county.
“She’s an individual we won’t be able to replace,” Hutcheson said.
“We have a good replacement in Blake Farmer. He’s going to do a good job for us.
“Anita worked with all the mayors, schools and everyone so well. Marshall County will miss her greatly.”
Anita is survived by her brother, Don McBurnett (Sue); her sisters, Sharon McBurnett and Donna Lynn Sanders (David); brother-in-law, Leonard Mayfield; nieces, Belinda Mayfield (Kenny), Amanda Nolen (Danny), Katie Richard (Chris); nephews, Ray McBurnett (Robin), Barry McBurnett (Tammy), Dewayne Hubbard (Ashli), Adam Sanders (Brooke); and several great- nieces and great-nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her partner of forty-five years, Diane Hunter; her special friends and family members Don Hunter, Jim Govek, Gail Williams, and Matt Williams along with her beloved Cairn Terrier, Kasey.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers. Donations may be made online at foundationformmc.org or sent via mail to 2320 Homer Clayton Drive, Guntersville, AL 36976.
