ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Dunham’s Sports will soon be hiring part-time seasonal holiday help at all of its locations.
Part-time associates enjoy flexible hours, extra spending money, and a merchandise discount that will help with holiday shopping. Interested, enthusiastic sports-minded candidates can apply online at https://careers- dunhamssports.icims.com.
About Dunham’s Sports
Dunham’s Sports is one of the largest sporting goods chains in the country, operating 240+ stores in 24 states. Founded in 1937 as Dunham’s Bait & Tackle, Dunham’s Sports® has grown to become the leading full-line sporting goods chain in secondary and tertiary markets in the United States.
Each Dunham’s Sports location offers a wide selection of equipment for all team sports from youth through adult, a large golf department, a broad selection of indoor and outdoor games, Go Carts and Mini Bikes, work wear, denim, hydration and much more. The stores feature big name brands like Under Armour, Carhartt, Yeti, Hydro Flask, Levi’s, and many more. For more information, visit www.dunhamssports.com.
