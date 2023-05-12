GUNTERSVILLE — The officials ended Thursday night’s spring football jamboree between Guntersville and Pisgah after three quarters due to lightning in the area.
For the Wildcats, lightning struck figuratively on a pair of long touchdown plays within the opening five minutes of the first quarter at Chorba-Lee Stadium, setting the tone for a rout of the Class 2A Eagles, who finished 11-3 and lost in the state playoff semifinals in 2022.
Class 5A Guntersville rolled to a 32-0 victory in the varsity half of the jamboree. The Wildcat reserves won 14-0 in the third quarter.
“Pisgah, I really appreciate them coming,” Guntersville head coach Lance Reese said. “Coach [Luke] Pruitt does a really good job. They made it to the semifinals last year and have got really good skill people back.
“I don’t think anybody got injured, and that’s what we were looking for too. We’re going to share our film with them, and hopefully this made both teams better.”
On the second snap for Guntersville’s offense, quarterback Eli Morrison, who has switched to jersey No. 4, broke loose for a 63-yard touchdown run. Morrison passed to Trayvon Avery for two points, making it 8-0 with 9:14 left in the first quarter.
Avery delivered the next big play for the Wildcats, as he intercepted a pass near Guntersville’s sideline and returned it 57 yards for a touchdown. Morrison passed to Date Peterson for two points, extending the Wildcats’ lead to 16-0 at the 7:29 mark.
The Eagles drove deep into GHS territory, where Avery’s tackle at his 15-yard line denied them a first down on a fourth-down conversion attempt.
Julyon Jordan ran 9 yards for a TD with 9:13 remaining in the second period. Morrison threw to Cam Logan for two points.
Jordan capped the scoring for Guntersville’s varsity on a 1-yard run with 3:40 on the clock. Morrison found Peterson open on the two-point conversion, increasing the Wildcats’ advantage to 32-0.
Enelson Delva ran 15 yards for a touchdown at the six-minute mark of the third quarter. Street Smith’s pass for two points fell incomplete, leaving the score 6-0.
Smith’s interception set up the Wildcats’ final scoring drive. Delva finished it with a 16-yard TD run with 3:01 on the clock. Smith passed to Dadrien Waller for two points, making it 14-0.
Morrison, a rising senior, took over as Guntersville’s starting quarterback late last season following an injury to Antonio Spurgeon.
“Eli started against Albertville and got a win and then got a playoff win,” Reese said.
Morrison’s leadership this spring has been essential to the development of Guntersville’s new receiving corps.
“We lost [Brandon] Fussell and Sam [Canady] and Evan Taylor, and some of those guys had been playing forever,” Reese said. “And we’ve got a different kind of receiver, because we’ve got really good size out there. We’ve got to do different things to take advantage of our skill people.
“I think we can have a team that’s got good balance, because Julyon and Enelson are both good and we’ve got three seniors back on the offensive line.”
Royce Baucom, Ethan Pass and Cade Altom are the returning starters up front.
“We’re working several people at those other two spots, and that’s why a game like this is great,” Reese said.
“Defensively, we return EJ Havis and Avery Clifton at inside linebacker, and that’s big. EJ is our guy who makes all the calls up front.
“We’re replacing more people on defense. We’re probably not going to be as big as we’ve been in the past, but maybe a little more athletic, which is good. We’ve got to tweak our defense to take advantage of the players we’ve got out there.”
Guntersville’s 2023 season opener is Aug. 25 against Southside at Chorba-Lee Stadium. The Wildcats won 21-7 last year.
“This is the first time in years we’ve actually gone in pads and played a spring game, and we really feel like it’s beneficial to us because now in the summer we can just work on the motions and passing and stuff like that,” Reese said.
“To hand out the equipment and all that stuff for just 10 days, for us coaches you think, ‘oh, gosh that’s a lot of work.’ But, it’s super beneficial because you can be a lot more physical in the spring because you’re not worried about that injury.
“We were really physical, and I feel like it paid dividends. Kids worked hard, and I appreciate the effort of the assistant coaches.”
