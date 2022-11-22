BOAZ, Ala. — Archrivals Boaz and Albertville collided on the hardwood Friday, Nov. 18 in their first meeting of the 2022-23 season.
Their next scheduled matchup is Feb. 2 at Albertville, the regular-season finale for both programs.
VARSITY GIRLS
Albertville 66, Boaz 60, overtime
The Lady Aggies rallied to give new head coach JD Cotten his first victory.
Boaz (1-1) led 14-13, 36-27 and 45-41 at the quarter breaks, but the Lady Aggies forced a 56-56 tie at the end of regulation.
Albertville outscored the Lady Pirates 10-4 in overtime. Molly Morrison netted four and Dana Fuentes and Bailey Jarrell both three, with Jarrell’s being a 3-pointer.
Morrison poured in a game-high 25 points. Emma Greer tossed in 15 and Ava Teague 11, giving the Lady Aggies a trio of double-figure scorers.
Fuentes finished with eight and Jarrell with seven.
Boaz also put three players in double figures, led by Maggie Patterson with 14. Jazzy Roberts tossed in 11 and Alexus Ashley 10.
Lillac Stanton collected nine, Osalyn Minor six, Barbara Jackson and Harley Wyatt four each and Amylia Langley two.
VARSITY BOYS
Boaz 73, Albertville 58
The Pirates picked up their first win of the season while knocking Albertville from the unbeaten ranks.
The Aggies (3-1) commanded leads of 19-15 and 37-33 at the first-half rest stops. In the third quarter, Boaz outscored AHS 20-11 to leap in front 53-48 at the final break.
Four Pirates ended the night in double figures, paced by Chadan Hamilton and Judd Oliver with 17 points each. Oliver hit five 3-pointers.
JaQuan Kelly tossed in 16 and Carson Jones 13, with Jones sinking three treys.
Andre Kirkland chipped in six points and Javius Hudgins four for Boaz.
Sam Barclift and Cooper Colvin scored 13 each to lead Albertville, with Colvin making three 3s. Tillman Plunkett netted 12.
Conner Lowery and Jon Wesley Seay both got six points and Isaac Henderson and Hunter Smith four apiece.
