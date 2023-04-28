The Guntersville Wildcats launched their spring football schedule by practicing three days this week.
“Next week, we will practice three days, Monday through Wednesday, because we have some players in the State track meet,” head coach Lance Reese said. “We will conclude with three days of practice [the next week], and then we will host Pisgah in a spring jamboree.”
The jamboree is set for Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m.
The Wildcats are coming off a 9-3 season in 2022. They finished third in the Class 5A, Region 7 standings. GHS went on the road and beat Fairview 24-13 in the first round of the state playoffs before falling to eventual State champion Ramsay 45-9 in the second round.
Reese, who became Guntersville’s head coach in 2010, picked up his 100th victory during the 2022 season. He owns a 107-40 record and now has the most wins by any coach in Wildcat history.
Twelve of Reese’s 13 teams have reached the state playoffs.
