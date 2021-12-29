Pro wrestling starts its 41st year in Marshall County and on Sand Mountain this Saturday when 431 Sports Arena in Boaz hosts its annual New Year’s Spectacular.
The event features NWA world champion and TNA Impact television star Johnny Swinger, along with a midget match featuring midget superstar Little Papa Pump.
The card includes 10 matches, with black superstar Brian Wills, Master C, Latino Heat and Luchador Misterioso also scheduled to wrestle.
Doors open at 6 with bell time at 8. General admission tickets are $6 each, with ringside reserved seats $7 apiece. Tickets for children ages 11-and-under are $1, with ages 6-and-under admitted free.
Saturday is student night, with tickets $5 each for college and high school students.
“This is fun for the whole family,” 431 Sports Arena owner Mickey Henry said. “I don’t allow vulgarity. This is going to be a great show.”
The New Year‘s Spectacular is the initial fundraiser of 2022 for 431 Sports Arena’s annual bicycle and toy giveaway at Christmas.
The exciting night of wrestling will be capped by a free fireworks show.
Call Henry at 256-515-3108 for more information or to buy reserved seats.
